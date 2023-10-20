Durban residents need to prepare for 3-day water outage

In addition to the three-day shutdown, a temporary eight-hour halt of the La Mercy Reservoir pipeline is on the cards.

Umngeni-uThukela Water has issued a cautionary notice to residents and businesses in Ndwedwe, Verulam, Waterloo, La Mercy, and the eThekwini metro. Picture: iStock

In a bid to ensure the continued delivery of safe and potable water, Umngeni-uThukela Water has issued a cautionary notice to residents and businesses in Ndwedwe, Verulam, Waterloo, La Mercy, and the eThekwini metro, that a three-day water shutdown, that could commence from any time between 1 am on Friday morning to 6 am on 23 October 2023.

In addition to the three-day shutdown, the water provider has announced a temporary eight-hour shutdown of the pipeline to the La Mercy Reservoir. This interruption is expected to take place from 8 am to 4 pm on Friday, 20 October 2023.

The temporary halt of water supply in these designated areas is essential to facilitate the installation of a coated pipe spool in the meter chamber. It might be a short interruption, but it’s vital to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the water distribution system.

ALSO READ: Joburg Water warns of water outages on Tuesday, here are the areas that will be affected

Meanwhile, the 3-day interruption in water supply is attributed to vital maintenance work scheduled at the Hazelmere Water Treatment Plant in Verulam. The primary objective is to facilitate the cleaning of one of its critical clarifiers.

Siyabonga Maphumulo, spokesperson for Umngeni-uThukela Water, stressed the importance of water conservation during the shutdown period. He urged residents to utilize water sparingly, emphasizing that doing so would help minimize potential disruptions to daily activities and essential services.

How to get through a water outage

Dealing with a water outage can be challenging, but with some preparation and the right steps, you can get through it more comfortably. Here’s what you can do:

Store Water: In case of planned water outages, store an adequate supply of water in clean containers. You’ll need at least one gallon per person per day for drinking and basic hygiene. It is advisable to fill up your bathtub and other containers with water

ALSO READ: Gauteng Health warns of water interruptions at hospitals

Pool water for the toilet: You can utilize pool water for flushing the toilet and handwashing, but it’s essential to remember this water is not safe to drink.