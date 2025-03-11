‘Barely able to move’: Durban toddler undergoes brain op after ‘fall’ from crèche balcony

The Montford toddler suffered severe head injuries after reportedly falling off the second-floor balcony of a Durban crèche.

Aariya Sewnarian (two) is recovering in a Durban hospital from severey head injuries after she allegedly fell at a Chatsworth daycare centre on Thursday. Picture: Supplied

Little Aariya Sewnarian is in critical condition after the two-year-old girl allegedly fell from a balcony at Honey Bunch Daycare in Chatsworth and had to undergo emergency surgery for an extradural hematoma.

While the Montford toddler is still in the high-care unit in Durban’s RK Khan Hospital after her four-hour operation, concerned parents gathered at the crèche On Monday, demanding answers about the near-fatal incident on Thursday, 6 March.

Aariya Sewnarian: ‘Our beautiful princess severely hurt’

Aariya’s mother, Shivana Sewnarain, told TimesLIVE that their world was falling apart “seeing our beautiful princess so severely hurt”.

“She is lying in a hospital helplessly, barely able to move. My heart shattered into a million pieces, seeing my beautiful baby in so much pain and trauma.”

An extradural hematoma is an accumulation of blood between the skull and the outer membrane protecting the brain.

In recalling the fateful day on which her lively little one suffered severe head injuries, Shivana said she was on her way last Thursday, 6 March, to fetch Aariya when the principal called.

“She told me that Aariya had an accident at school and I should come fetch her. When I asked how it happened, she told me she was playing outside with the other kids, and she fell.

“I asked the principal about her injuries. She just told me there was blood and then asked me if she should take the baby to the doctor.”

Aariya Sewnarian. Picture: Supplied

Rushed to hospital

“I said ‘no’ as I was on my way and from the information they had provided to me, it didn’t seem serious. When I arrived to fetch my baby, I saw the right side of her face was heavily gashed, her nose and head were bleeding and she struggled to stay conscious,” the mother said.

“I took her to my GP, who advised she should be rushed to the hospital as she was vomiting profusely. After the hospital completed tests, it was confirmed my sweet, innocent baby had severe head injuries.”

Family of injured toddler to take action against crèche

The little girl’s distraught parents have indicated that they are planning to take action against the crèche, which they accuse of being untruthful about the incident.

“When asked how the accident occurred, I was first told that my baby was playing outside with the children and fell on the concrete,” Aariya’s mother explained.

Stories about toddler’s accident don’t ‘match up’

“After I received the medical results, I reached out again to the principal to tell me exactly what happened to my baby, as her injuries were so extensive.

“She contacted me and handed the phone to the teacher, who was supposed to be responsible for caring for my baby. The teacher advised me that she was taking all the children outside to play when two other kids started to fight with one another,” Shivana said.

“She went to them in an attempt to separate them, and at that time, my baby returned inside – the way they came from and up the stairs, which wasn’t mentioned to me in the first instance.

“As I was talking to the teacher, the principal took back the phone and told me she was sorry and didn’t know what else to say.”

Aariya’s father, Atholl Sewnarain, went to the crèche on Friday, and when he asked them where she fell, he was given a different answer – that she fell at the back of the building.

Atholl told Rising Sun Newspapers that because of the contradicting explanations, the family decided to conduct their own investigation.

“The school has cameras. In the footage, you can see the child running around unsupervised. The footage also shows the inside of the home and the upstairs room.

Aariya Sewnarian is in a stable yet critical condition in hospital. Picture: Supplied

“The child never exited the doors again. As a result of the footage not making sense, there is speculation that the owners of the crèche did have cameras in the area.

“There was even one which would have given a clear view of the incident, but we believe that the owners removed these cameras with the clear footage. They are trying to sweep this under the carpet.

“The husband of the woman who runs the place told us that he viewed the footage, but there was nothing there,” little Aariya’s father said.

“But we have retrieved footage which shows her falling from the balcony. They are denying that the child fell from the second-floor balcony and claim that the incident took place on the bottom floor. They are telling different stories to different people.”