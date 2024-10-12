Suspects arrested after four people shot while watching TV in their home

The shooting took place in Motherwell on Wednesday night after three armed men stormed a house.

Four suspects have been arrested after two people were shot and killed in Motherwell, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday night.

Two others were wounded in the shooting.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa on Saturday said one woman and three men have now been apprehended in connection to the shooting.

“The female was arrested in Motherwell and the three males were arrested in Zwide and Joe Slovo,” said Mawisa.

The suspects will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 October 2024.

The two people who died during the shooting have since been identified as 47-year-old Yandisa Mabuto and and 40-year-old Thembekiza Manyashe.

Gunmen storm house

Earlier in the week, Mawisa said the four people were shot while they were watching television in their house.

The shooting took place at around 9pm.

“The victims were inside a house at Dyakalashe Steeet, NU 12 Motherwell, watching television, when three unknown armed men stormed into the house through the kitchen door. It is alleged that the balaclava-clad suspects opened fire on the four victims.”

One of victims died on the scene, while the second passed away on arrival at the hospital.

Lusikisiki mass shooting

Meanwhile, the NPA this week revealed that the suspect arrested for the mass shooting in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, was out on parole for murder.

The shooting on 28 September 2024 led to 18 people losing their lives.

Siphosoxolo Myekethe was arrested on Monday in Mthimde, located in the Mamfengwini area.

“The prosecution will be opposing bail against the alleged murderer, who has two previous convictions for escaping from legal custody and murder. He is currently out on parole for murder,” NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson, Luxulo Tyali said in a statement on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa