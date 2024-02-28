Malema wants ANC-EFF coalition without Ramaphosa

How would South Africa look with Paul Mashatile as president and Julius Malema as deputy president?

EFF president Julius Malema said he would consider a national coalition between the ANC and the EFF if ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was not at the helm.

In an interview on Kaya FM on Wednesday night Malema said he did not believe that Ramaphosa embodied the hopes and aspirations of South Africans because of his links to powerful white families in South Africa.

Malema and Mashatile presidency?

He said Ramaphosa had found himself in the ANC to pursue the agenda of families such as the Oppenheimer and Minel families.

“Cyril has been serving the Oppenheimer and the Minel family with loyalty and not now from the 70s Cyril has been working with these people. Cyril went to establish a union of mine workers without being a mine worker,” Malema said.

When questioned if he would agree to an ANC-EFF coalition if Paul Mashatile was president Malema said: “Well not a better candidate it is the ANC to make that decision but Cyril’s relationship to what we have now as a country as a problem he is deep-rooted into it.”

Malema accused rich and powerful families in South Africa of fragmenting the black vote and creating confusion among voters.

“What are the things that you look at in financing Rise Mzansi because that guy has no history of mobilisation of anything except being an editor of a newspaper you give such a person R15 million and then say it’s a donation its not a donation it’s a formation of a political party,” he said.

ANC-EFF coalitions in municipalities

The ANC and the EFF were already in coalition arrangement in some municipalities especially in Gauteng.

But The Citizen understands that there have been some disagreements between ANC members concerning the EFF-ANC coalition.

The ANC is still to make official pronouncement on the party’s stance on coalitions and the coalition frame work for the upcoming elections.