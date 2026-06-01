Eid al‑Adha tragedy: Stray bullet kills 12‑year‑old girl in Free State

On the fateful day, chaos erupted when a bull destined for sacrifice broke free from a waiting truck.

A day of celebration turned to tragedy when a 12‑year‑old girl from Azaadville, west of Johannesburg, was allegedly struck by a stray bullet and killed during an Eid al‑Adha qurbani (day of sacrifice) incident.

The accident occurred at Jibalus Salaam in the mountainous region of Fouriesburg in the Free State on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

According to the funeral notice, the child, Amatullah Bint Mohammed Ismail Mungur, was originally from Mauritius.

Tragedy

On the fateful day, chaos erupted when a bull destined for sacrifice broke free from a waiting truck.

Ground Zero Search and Rescue said the animal charged through the crowd, sending panicked attendees – including children – fleeing in all directions.

Shooting

In an attempt to stop the rampaging bull, shots were fired, but tragedy struck when a stray bullet reportedly hit the 12‑year‑old girl as she sat inside her family’s vehicle.

Emergency responders attended the scene, but the child succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead.

Arrest

Police confirmed that the individual who allegedly fired the fatal shot has been arrested and is being detained at Bethlehem Police Station.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Sorrow

Shortly after the incident, the management of Jibalus Salaam expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the child’s life, IOL reported.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a young girl’s life following an incident that occurred yesterday at our premises.”

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities and will provide all assistance, information and support required to facilitate a thorough and impartial investigation,” it said.

Support

The organisation said its immediate concern was supporting the bereaved family.

“At this stage, our focus is on extending our sincere condolences to the family and making du’aa (pray) that Allah Ta’ala grants the deceased child the highest stages of Jannah (paradise), grants her family sabr (solace) during this difficult time, and guides all concerned through the investigation process.”

The management appealed to the public not to speculate while investigations continue.