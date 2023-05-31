By Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
31 May 2023
5:57 am
Elderly people targerted by cybercriminals

Covid created ways for criminals to be more innovative.

Cybercriminals targeted
South Africans at high risk of cybercrime on the Dark Web. Photo: iStock
The elderly and the youth are the most vulnerable to cybercrimes, Dr Duane Aslett from North-West University, a forensic accountancy expert, warned. Aslett said cybercrime had increased due to the move to an online environment, especially during Covid. “During Covid, people who had never been on the internet in terms of banking and online shopping were forced to go online which created an opportunity for criminals to exploit them. “Cybercrime was an issue in the past. Covid created ways for criminals to be more innovative. Statistics show a steady increase since Covid,” he said. Aslett said cybercrime scams included phishing...

