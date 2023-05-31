Update: Former Bok player’s father dies after attack

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The father of former Springbok hooker, Lukas van Biljon, has died following an attack on the family on their farm in Oranjeville at the weekend.

Six armed men invaded the Van Biljon home around midnight Saturday, and stabbed the former Bok hooker several times, while his father, Andre (70), was shot in the chest. He passed away on Tuesday from his injuries.

Case postponed

Two men were caught by the community following the attack and appeared in court in Heilbron on Tuesday, with a murder charge now added to the charge sheet.

The case has been postponed to 5 June for a bail hearing.

According to Netwerk24, Van Biljon’s father, Andre, had been helping the former rugby player on his farm over the last few years.

It is not known how badly injured and wounded Van Biljon is.

The former Sharks and Lions hooker played 13 Tests for the Boks between 2001 and 2003.