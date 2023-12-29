Jacob Zuma MK move ‘treason and treachery’, as ANC SG reacts

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula reportedly said it was felt Zuma 'has taken a decision to leave the ANC'

As ANC leaders continue to deal with former president Jacob Zuma’s public endorsement of the newly-formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, the feeling inside the party is reportedly that Zuma has decided to leave.

Zuma recently appeared at an MK party event, reiterating that he would not vote for the ANC in next year’s elections.

Analysts have labelled the move a blow for the ruling party, and its Veterans League said it amounted to “treason and treachery”. It called for “strong action” to be taken against Zuma.

“We are appealing to the secretary of the ANC to take him to task using rule 25.5 of the constitution of the ANC, which makes it very clear that you cannot support another party,” President Snuki Zikalala told the Sunday Times this week.

ANC NEC to decide

However, the paper said the ANC’s national executive is in no hurry to address the matter.

“We have not discussed Zuma and he is not on the agenda for the NEC [meeting] next week. We have noted his statements and at an appropriate time, we will respond. He has taken a decision to leave the ANC and vote [for the] MK party,” said ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

According to the Mail & Guardian, the ANC leadership has asked Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to “neutralize” Zuma.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, political analyst Sethulego Matebesi added his voice to calls for the ANC to take action against Zuma.

“It is a huge insult to the African National Congress and action should have been taken, The ANC should be bold in taking action so that everyone can know that it is not business as usual it has become accustomed for the ANC not to take action and dilly-dallying,” Matebesi said.

PA problems

Former Patriotic Alliance KZN premier candidate and youth wing leader Bonginkosi Khanyile was called to the stage by Zuma during his address, and it was claimed he would campaign with the party.

Khanyile later apologised to the PA for this but was expelled.

Party leader Gayton McKenzie claimed this showed they were decisive in dealing with “snakes of confusion”.

“Imagine us sitting in hearings while our political opponents are busy campaigning, we don’t play marbles at the PA.

“We don’t have dual membership rubbish at Patriotic Alliance, when the snake of confusion appears, we cut the head immediately and swiftly”.

