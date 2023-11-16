‘Ghost truck’ syndicate? Faith Nketsi’s husband Nzuzo Njilo arrested for alleged fraud… again

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi's estranged husband, Nzuzo Njilo, is allegedly connected to a 'ghost truck' syndicate.

Well-known media personality Faith Nketsi’s estranged husband, Nzuzo Njilo, was fitted with a brand new set of police “bracelets” when he was arrested for allegedly defrauding a Durban businessman of R1.5 million.

This is not the first time that the long arm of the law has caught up with the influencer, model and Have Faith reality star’s husband this year though.

Second fraud case this year for Faith Nketsi’s husband, Njilo

In May, Njilo made it onto the police’s “wanted list” when his photo was shared online with the announcement that he was wanted for fraud.

In this particular case, Njilo and his alleged accomplice, Kwanda Ntshangase, were accused of swindling a woman of R500 000 for the sale of a truck which was never delivered.

Njilo handed himself over to police a couple of days after a warrant of arrest was issued.

He appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court in April and was granted R30 000 bail.

Is Njilo part of a ‘ghost truck’ syndicate?

City Press reported on Wednesday this week that Njilo’s latest arrest was in relation to a fraud case following the same modus operandi.

According to the publication, Njilo received more than R1.5 million from a Durban-based businessman for trucks that he never delivered.

The report also claimed that Njilo was reportedly part of a syndicate that lures unsuspecting victims into paying for “ghost trucks” which do not actually exist.

Police confirm arrest

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed Njilo’s arrest in connection with a fraud case which took place earlier this year.

“Durban Central Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a case of fraud, which reportedly occurred at a business premises between 30 January and 20 July 2023.

“It is alleged that a man purchased a product from a suspect and was not satisfied with the quality of the product. Reports indicate that the victim was promised another product but it was not delivered,” Netshiunda said.

The controversial businessman was set to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday, 16 November).

Njoli and Faith’s rocky relationship

Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo on their wedding day. Photo: Twitter

Nketsi and Njilo – who is the son of former Msunduzi Municipality mayor Themba Njilo – tied the knot on 10 April 2022. The couple welcomed their baby daughter in August of the same year.

Their marriage started showing some cracks when rumours did the rounds that Njilo’s family riches were allegedly not obtained through legitimate means.

The first episode of Season 5 of her reality show, Have Faith, aired on 2 October on Showmax. Nketsi dropped the bombshell that she had parted ways with Njilo and was contemplating filing for a divorce.