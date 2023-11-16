WATCH: One killed in shootout on N3 near Pavilion in Durban

Paramedics said there was also an accident in which a number of people have been injured.

Paramedics are currently on the N3 near The Pavilion in Durban where one person has been killed in a shootout.

ALS Paramedics said there was also an accident in which a number of people reported to be workers have been injured.

Watch the scene of the shooting and accident on N3 in Durban

Shooting

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said multiple patients are being treated on the scene by paramedics as a result of both the shootout as well as the car accident.

“One person has been declared deceased as a result of the shooting.

“The N3 Durban bound is closed. We advise motorists to avoid this route at all costs,” said Jamieson.

The motive of the shooting as well as the parties involved are not yet known.

Manhunt

Earlier this week, KwaZulu-Natal police launched a manhunt for a gang of suspects who shot and killed five people and injured another at three different houses in the province.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the shooting took place at Uganda informal settlement in Umlazi on Sunday night.

Motives

Netshiunda said the motive of the shootings has not yet been established.

“When police arrived at the first house, the bodies of a 32-year-old man and a woman believed to be in her early 30s were found with multiple gunshot wounds. They were certified dead on the scene.

“At the second house, police found two bodies of women aged 30 and 38, as well as a body of a 24-year-old man. All three had multiple gunshot wounds and were also pronounced dead on the scene.

“A 32-year-old man was also shot at his house but survived with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital for medical treatment,” said Netshiunda.

