Family of dead child found in suitcase demands answers

The woman believed to be behind Keeya Mbulawa's kidnapping fled in a taxi.

The child was found with her hands and feet tied and a cloth tucked inside her mouth.

A Soweto family said it has been left shattered by the death of Keeya Mbulawa (4) who was drugged and almost kidnapped in a travel bag last week.

Earlier this week, The Citizen reported that Keeya who stayed with his mother, Khanyo Mbulawa, in Protea Glen was almost kidnapped by a Swazi national who was staying in the same commune as her family.

Found in tenant’s travel bag

Keeya was found in a travelling bag belonging to a fellow tenant who was allegedly moving out of the property. She had a sock in her mouth and she was unconscious.

The Citizen spoke to Keeya’s grandfather Jessias Sereongwane who confirmed that Keeya died in hospital on Wednesday.

“We are still waiting for the post-mortem but we are sad and it is painful, The child didn’t deserve what she went through,” he said.

Family in the dark

Serongwane said the family demands answers from the landlord, who allegedly cleared some of the items that the assailant left in her room.

“The man calls himself a landlord but he has never said a word to us since the incident. We think there are more people involved,” said Serongwane.

According to Serongwane, Keeya was a sweet child who loved singing and dancing.

“She was the entertainer of the family,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ward councillor in Protea Glen Phase one, Bawinile Magwaza, has appealed for calm as some residents were threatening to burn down the house where the incident happened.

“We are appealing to the community not to take the law into their own hands,” she said.

Magwaza said the community will be visiting the family on Friday.

Meanwhile, police are still on the hunt for the woman believed to be responsible for the crime.

Witnesses said she ran into a taxi after Keeya was found.

The family will communicate details of the funeral soon.