Farm murders and attacks gradually decreasing, according to statistics

Despite new research by AfriForum suggesting farm murders and attack statistics have decreased, farmers claim crime is still increasing. According to civil rights group AfriForum researcher Johan Nortje, farm attacks decreased from 415 attacks and 55 murders in 2021 to 333 attacks and 50 murders in 2022.

Nortje said the situation was still serious despite the slight decrease in attacks and murders. “It is worrying that only 33% of murder suspects are arrested,” he added.

AfriForum’s spokesperson for community safety Jacques Broodryk said it was unclear whether the number of attacks decreased because more and more cases are not being reported to the police.

“I don’t think the public’s trust in the police has ever been as low as it is now,” he said. Broodryk said AfriForum had 160 neighbourhood watch structures nationwide that offered safety training to farmers.

“Minister of Police Bheki Cele recently admitted the police were unable to carry out their duties without help from the communities involved and, for once I agree with him.

AfriForum is investigating legal options to give farm and neighbourhood watches more power to carry out their tasks efficiently,” he said.

Action Society’s Ian Cameron said the attacks were recorded but were not classified correctly. “The majority of farm attacks were reported to the police, but the problem was the classification of cases.

Police on the ground don’t always understand the classification and definition of a farm attack,” he said. Cameron said there was a formally agreed upon definition in the police so they need to classify it.

“There was no doubt these attacks were happening. I don’t think they have declined that much. I think it was more about the case of confrontation between the attacker and victim, which is one where the victim becomes the victor because the workers and farmers in rural areas are fighting back.

They know they are on their own,” he said. Free State farmer Tewie Wessels said farm murders and attacks weren’t the only safety concerns for a farmer. “Crime on farms is of concern. The common crime is getting out of hand,” he said.

Wessels said some farmers on the borders were affected by crime so much that they struggled to farm. “I know of a farmer in Warden that needs to lock his tractors with chains at night,” he said.

Wessels said another farmer left his tractor on the land overnight only to find it stripped of the battery, globes and wires. “We also have to deal with stock thefts and damage to infrastructure,” he added.

TLU chair Bennie van Zyl said farm murders remained a headache. “Our big problem is the absence of government in addressing it. The issue of farm safety was not mentioned during the State Of the Nation Address at all,” he said.

Van Zyl said the government did not fulfil its constitutional responsibility to oversee its citizens’ safety. “Farm murders were still ongoing and the uncertainty of the security dilemma,” he said.

