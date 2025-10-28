News

Home » News

Win for farmers as court orders Steenhuisen to form new vet council

Picture of Marizka Coetzer

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

1 minute read

28 October 2025

05:40 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Farmers have hailed the ruling as a crucial step to restore oversight and stability in animal health governance.

Win for farmers as court orders Steenhuisen to reconstitute vet council

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Farmers have welcomed the High Court in Pretoria’s ruling ordering Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen to appoint a selection panel and constitute a new veterinary council as soon as possible.

The CEO of the South African Veterinary Council, Mongezi Menye, brought an urgent application against Steenhuisen last week.

Judge Nicolene Janse van Nieuwenhuizen ruled Steenhuisen must, within 15 days, appoint the panel to advise him regarding the designations and, following the receipt of the selection panel’s recommendations, the minister must constitute the new council within 25 court days.

Menye said the agreed timelines, which accommodate the minister’s schedule, are expected to result in the appointment of the new council by approximately 20 January, enabling the inaugural meeting to take place as soon as possible thereafter so that the council’s work may resume.

NOW READ: Farmers head to court as foot-and-mouth disease crisis deepens

Read more on these topics

agriculture farmers John Steenhuisen

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Saps has ballistics system in place, but half the required staff to operate the machines
News Mbalula responds to R1.7m Libya trip on Adriano Mazzoti’s luxury jet
News Zuma Foundation distances itself from fundraising initiatives to repay Zuma’s R28.9m legal bill
Rugby ‘Flabbergasted’ Bulls seek clarity after referee’s decision costs them dearly
News Kiernan AKA Forbes ‘did not murder’ Anele Tembe, his father says

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now