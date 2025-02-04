Fear and heartbreak as SANDF families await soldiers’ return

As SANDF families mourn their fallen, troops in the DRC endure extreme hardships, with repatriation delays deepening families’ suffering.

The family of Corporal Matome Justice Malesa, one of the soldiers killed in a battle with M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) recently, is worried about the delay in the repatriation process of his body.

The soldiers are part of the South African Development Community peacekeeping mission team fighting the Rwanda-backed rebels who are trying to topple the DRC government.

Family spokesperson Mpho Monyela said Malesa’s relatives, were struggling to deal with the fact that it was not clear when the bodies of those killed would be returned to SA.

Not clear when SANDF soldiers’ bodies will return to SA

“The authorities tell us that we will only receive the body when the situation is calm in DRC.

“Since we officially received the news of his passing on Saturday, it has been hard for us, especially his wife and three children.

“We appeal to the government to make sure they give the necessary support to the remaining soldiers and get them home alive.

“We understand that the soldiers have chosen to defend the country but they are still humans and are loved by their families,” said Monyela.

He said Malesa went to DRC last February and was expected to return on 25 February to celebrate his birthday with his wife.

At the time of his death the family had already started preparing for his surprise birthday party, said Monyela.

Sitiation still tense in Goma

He added that Malesa was a big fan of education and had sent all his children to the best schools in the province.

SA National Defence Union secretary Pikkie Greeff said they were still trying to find out when the bodies would be repatriated.

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said they were discussing the matter with relevant stakeholders as the situation was still tense in Goma.

The Citizen has been reliably informed by a SANDF soldier currently in the DRC that they are only receiving one meal a day, confirming the allegations of other stakeholders.

The source said management was aware of the situation.

The father of Pieter Strydom, who was also killed on 24 January, asked how long could it take to have a meeting and release the bodies.

Families waiting

“Apparently they are waiting for the SANDF to get the action order.

“I spoke to an official this morning who said it could still take a while for it to be authorised because it is a political thing.”

Greeff said they too were “still trying to find out when the bodies would be repatriated”.

Meanwhile, a wife of one of the South African soldiers in DRC said she was afraid for her husband’s life.

“Every time he told me, ‘I love you’ I knew the bombing had started again,” she said.

She shared messages between herself and her husband which included updates on the camp and surviving on the barest minimum.

Messages between wife and soldier

“It’s been quiet for two hours; I’m running on fumes, it’s been 39 hours. I’m fine.

“I survived five days of battle, the longest and hardest battle in the SANDF.

“We won the fight but now we are in a ceasefire with the enemy, “ reads the message from her husband.

“I’m okay, I didn’t even get wounded.

“I dodged bullets and another rocket and even snipers.

“We are surrounded on two fronts,” it read.

Death of other soldiers

Her husband also wrote to her about the death of other soldiers.

“One of my buddies was killed by a rocket yesterday.

“I spoke to him two days ago. I just found out our mortuary crew got hit.

“We lost three guys, one is my buddy. I’m just hurting inside.

“I can’t cry and I want to kill, which is not right and it’s going to get me killed.”