‘Fears for his life are credible’: Concerns over safety of ‘lying’ Madlanga Commission witness

Songezo Zibi claimed Nkosi's phone was a 'crime scene' and wondered if he was safe after his testimony.

Rise Mzansi leader and MP Songezo Zibi has weighed in on controversial cop sergeant Fannie Nkosi, suggesting there may be a real threat to his life.

Nkosi has been linked to criminal elements and appeared evasive and hostile as a witness at the Madlanga Commission on Friday.

He was questioned about the contents of his phone and messages sent by him just days after the murder of musician Oupa John “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka.

Zibi claimed Nkosi’s phone was a “crime scene” and wondered if he was safe after his testimony.

“I think his fears for his life are credible. I don’t know how someone connected to so much criminality, with first-hand dealings with big crime figures, can walk the streets for long. I hope I’m wrong,” he alleged.

A lying witness

In a series of heated exchanges during the commission, Nkosi claimed he had forgotten what was meant by a message to former City of Tshwane official Mpho Paul Lekukela, which contained a picture of the official with the DJ, and the words: “Why didn’t you call him to order?”

After a back-and-forth with evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson, Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga accused Nkosi of being dishonest.

“You are lying. The problem is that you are lying to us.”

Nkosi stood by his story.

“I’m not a liar,” he added.

He later said the message could have been a warning for the DJ about “not interfering with people’s girlfriends”.

He had also given contradictory claims to suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

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How safe are those who testify at the commission?

Two witnesses have died after giving testimony at the Madlanga Commission. Marius van der Merwe was gunned down in an alleged hit, while Wiandré Pretorius was reported to have committed suicide just days after an alleged attempt on his life in February.

Others have claimed to have been threatened or had survived alleged attacks, with calls for the commission to do more to safeguard those who testify.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi said the commission was doing enough.

Some alleged that law enforcement used intimidation tactics to secure testimony at the commission, with one source claiming they were told that if they did not provide evidence, they could be implicated and identified.

“We were offered zero protection and, just like with Vlam [Van der Merwe], we are starting to feel that we are next, whichever way it goes,” the witness told The Citizen.

Another said that they do not leave their home without private protection.

“We are going through hell, but nothing has happened. We are not being protected. It was never on the table. Just threats.”

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