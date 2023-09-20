Weather warnings: What to expect across South Africa on 21 Sept

Be prepared for tomorrow's diverse weather conditions across South Africa, including extreme fire danger in multiple regions.

Issued by the SA Weather Service (Saws), the latest weather forecast for tomorrow promises a variety of conditions across the country, with a particular focus on fire risks.

Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

Weather warnings, 21 September

While there are no severe weather warnings in effect for tomorrow, extremely high fire danger conditions are anticipated.

Provinces at risk include Gauteng, North West, southern Limpopo,central and northern sections of both Free State and Eastern Cape, as well as in the northeastern regions of the Northern Cape.

And don’t forget the sunscreen!

The UVB sunburn index will be very high in KwaZulu-Natal, moderate in Western Cape, and extreme in Gauteng, so make sure you’re protected.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 21 September.

Gauteng:

Clear skies with windy, warm to hot conditions, alongside an extreme UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog along the escarpment will lift to reveal fine and warm weather, although the east may see some clouds.

Limpopo:

Starting off cloudy in the east, with fog along the escarpment, but turning partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected in central parts.

North West Province:

All clear, warm to hot weather awaits you.

Free State:

Expect clear skies and warm temperatures.

Northern Cape:

Generally warm to hot, except for cooler to colder conditions in the southern regions.

Coastal areas will see moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Western Cape:

Morning fog along the west coast, partly cloudy, and cool to cold conditions. Isolated to scattered showers and rain in the south-west.

Eastern Cape:

The western half will be fine and warm, turning partly cloudy along the coast in the evening.

The eastern half will have fine and warm conditions after morning fog in some areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot, with partly cloudy skies in the north and along the coast.

