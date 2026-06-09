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Fired top cop defends wife’s matric qualifications

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By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

3 minute read

9 June 2026

08:30 am

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Dismissed organised crime head says wife earned colonel rank fairly, as Cameron questions her credentials and acting station commander role.

Fired top cop defends wife’s matric qualifications

Major General Richard Shibiri testifies at Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on March 11, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

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Former police component head for organised crime major-general Richard Shibiri has slammed the National Assembly chair of the portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, for attacking his wife, Colonel Shibiri, who’s first name has not yet been made public.

This follows the South African Police Service (Saps) confirming on Friday that Shibiri had been dismissed.

Saps confirmed Shibiri’s dismissal for misconduct

Shibiri was found guilty of misconduct, including associating himself with a known criminal.

Cameron posted on his social media that Colonel Shibiri was still sitting as head of detectives at Krugersdorp Saps and allegedly had serious allegations against her.

“It is alleged that she has only a Standard 8/Grade 10 baseline, allegedly used a fraudulent matric certificate for rank progression and allegedly faced or is facing fraud and uttering proceedings linked to those credentials,” he said.

Cameron added it was alleged there were numerous grievances against her promotion to full colonel.

“Despite this, she allegedly heads detectives at Krugersdorp Saps and is allegedly used as acting station commander when the station commander is away.

Shibiri accuses Cameron of spreading unverified fraud claims

“If these allegations are correct, Saps has allowed a person facing serious qualification-fraud questions to command detectives, oversee sensitive dockets, influence station operations and act as station head,” he said.

Shibiri said what Cameron had done was wrong and warned that he was willing to take it further and pursue legal action.

“You cannot use that to smear my family and come up with allegations against my wife.

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“How can he say it’s alleged, but didn’t even verify it before putting it out on social media?

“Now, the whole country is talking about my wife being a fraud without any proof,” he added. Shibiri, who joined the police force in 1988, said his wife has a matric certificate and a diploma in policing.

“She applied for the post and was the best candidate; she worked hard for her rank. She doesn’t deserve that.

“I am found guilty of something and now my wife is suddenly guilty of that.”

Shibiri said Cameron has access to the police minister and the national police commissioner and could have verified his facts before posting them.

“It’s very malicious and untrue.

“After his post, people are saying we are a family of criminals on X and Facebook, which is bad,” said Shibiri.

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