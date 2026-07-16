What to expect: New Volkswagen T-Roc reveal date confirmed

All-new second generation T-Roc will make its public debut in August.

Having made its first showing on local soil in February, the all-new Volkswagen T-Roc has been confirmed as making its public debut at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring next month.

Up close

Shown at Wolfsburg’s annual product Indaba five months ago, the exhibited model was, however, a German-spec example and therefore had the steering gear on the left-hand side.

Second-generation T-Roc moves to the same platform as the Golf 8.5. Picture: Volkswagen

In its official statement confirming the dates of this year’s event, festival organisers, Messe Frankfurt, said the T-Roc will form part of an exhibition called “House of Roc” where showgoers will have the “opportunity to experience it up close”.

Dimensions

On-sale in Europe since November last year after premiering globally three months prior, the second-generation T-Roc moves from the MQB platform to the uprated MQB Evo that underpins the Golf 8.5, with the following dimensions:

Length : 4 373 mm;

: 4 373 mm; Wheelbase : 2 631 mm;

: 2 631 mm; Height : 1 562 mm;

: 1 562 mm; Width: 1 828 mm

Measurements that translate to overall gains on all fronts compared to its predecessor, boot space has increased by 30 litres to 475 litres with the rear seats up.

Outside

While details for South Africa is only expected at the festival’s media day on 27 August, the T-Roc is likely to feature the brand’s latest Matrix I.Q.

LED headlights, illuminated front and rear logo bars, up to 20-inch alloy wheels and the illuminated Volkswagen logo on the bootlid from an external front.

Inside

Inside, the interior draws heavily from the Tiguan and Tayron and as such, will have the new 10-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster as standard, along with the 10.4 or 12.9-inch infotainment display.

T-Roc’s interior draws heavily from the Tiguan and Tayron. Picture: Volkswagen

As seen by the German example at the Indaba, physical buttons will be retained on the steering wheel, however, the gear lever moves from the centre console to the steering column – its place being taken by a lidded smartphone charging pad, the starter button and the multi-function dial for the drive mode selector and sound system.

Underneath the bonnet

On the power side, Volkswagen Group Africa is likely to follow the same route as the Golf, Tiguan and Tayron by retaining the 1.4 TSI instead of the mild-hybrid 1.5 eTSI available in Europe.

This means outputs of 110kW/250Nm. However, it remains to be seen whether the latter pair’s seven-speed DSG is opted for or the Golf’s eight-speed Tiptronic.

The mentioned hybrid, which will debut in a plug-in hybrid capacity at the end of July in the all-new T7 Caravelle, hasn’t been entirely wiped off the table, and could still be looked into alongside the 2.0 TSI that will, seemingly, maintain its position as the flagship powertrain.

How much?

Revealed in Europe nine years ago, but delayed for South Africa till 2022, the current first generation T-Roc is currently run-out and offered in three derivatives, one 1.4 TSI and two 2.0 TSI 4Motions, priced at R648 900, R722 100 and R760 100 respectively.

As such, expect the second generation to come with a considerable price premium when it goes on-sale after its unveiling at the Kyalami showpiece, which opens to the pubic on 28 August and runs until Sunday, 30 August.