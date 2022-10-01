Body found in Jagersfontein can’t be linked to dam collapse incident as yet

Stephen Tau

The body of a male which was discovered at a riverbank on a farm in Jagersfontein cannot be linked to the mine disaster which occurred in recent weeks, according to the Free State provincial government.

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, spokesperson for the provincial government Palesa Chubisi said they are still awaiting pathology results.

The body in question was discovered about 16km from where the mine disaster incident occurred in recent weeks.

“This unknown male body was discovered by a passerby and health emergency officers were alerted.

“The pathology tests will also be done with potential family members for identification purposes,” Chubisi said.

The incident prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa and several Cabinet ministers to visit the area.

ALSO READ: Jagersfontein update: One person declared dead, 42 injured

Meanwhile, further concerns were raised early this week when another dam collapsed in the same area.

Mayor of the Kopanong area‚ Xolani Tseletsele said no casualties were reported in the latest incident, adding that there have been no damages to infrastructure.

This was the second dam burst in the Jaggersfontien.

Earlier this month, over 300 residents in the small Free State town were left homeless after water from a dam located at a Jagersfontein Developments mine cracked open and flooded the area.

ALSO READ: Another dam wall collapses in Jagersfontein