Counterfeit goods worth more than R90m confiscated, 37 arrested

Police launched raids in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal to dismantle networks dealing in counterfeit goods.

Thirty-seven suspects were arrested for selling counterfeit goods in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal in January 2025.

The suspects were of various nationalities.

The South African Police Service (Saps) seized more than 70 000 counterfeit items valued at more than R90 million.

Counterfeit goods seized

According to the police, the seized illicit goods included cell phones and accessories, pharmaceuticals, cigarettes, toys, clothing, and consumables.

“These operations were led by the national counterfeit goods unit, with support from the provincial counterfeit goods units, the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs division, and brand protectors,” police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk said.

The activities also included a roaming team, made up of Saps members from specialist units, including the tactical response team (TRT), public order policing (POP), and Saps drone pilots, who were stationed in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo as part of Operation Vala Umgodi.

“While primarily focused on combating illicit mining, these teams also target other criminal activities within the provinces,” Van Wyk added.

The police, according to Van Wyk, remain dedicated to dismantling the illegal trade of counterfeit and illicit goods, which poses risks to consumers, harms legitimate businesses, and undermines South Africa’s economy.

Two arrested in Kimberley

In a separate incident, suspects aged 34 and 39 were arrested with drugs worth more than R700 000 on Wednesday.

Suspects are facing drug dealing charges after a dramatic chase led to their arrest in Bergsig, Kimberley.

According to police, members of the Springbok police force were conducting routine crime prevention patrols when they spotted a suspicious purple vehicle in Bergsig.

The driver attempted to flee upon noticing the police officers.

“The police gave chase and cornered the vehicle in one of the streets in Bergsig,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam.

Sam said the police team noticed one of the passengers throwing a brown paper bag into a yard.

“Upon closer inspection, the team found mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R90 600, and tik valued at approximately R615 000 and cash that is believed to be the proceeds of crime in their possession,” Sam added.

The police confiscated the vehicle used in the commission of the crime, and the suspects were taken into custody.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane.

