Extremely dangerous: N2 CIT heist suspects linked to multiple KZN killings [VIDEO]

Police have linked the suspects in Tuesday's CIT heist in Durban to five murders in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cash-in-transit robbers forced a cash van off the road between the Higginson Highway and the M7 in Durban before blowing it up on Tuesday morning. Pictures: X/ @Traffic_SA and ALS Paramedics

Police investigating Tuesday morning’s deadly cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the N2 highway outside Durban have now linked two of the suspects to a spate of killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

The heist and ensuing shootout, which brought peak-hour morning traffic to a standstill near the NPC cement factory, resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to several others.

N2 CIT heist suspect killed in gun battle

While the deceased 30-year-old woman and all the injured sustained gunshot wounds at the scene, police killed one of the four suspects hours later in a fierce gun battle on Che Guevara Road in Berea.

The suspect died on the scene, while his accomplice was taken to hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

The Witness reported on Tuesday that the suspects were heavily armed and wearing bulletproof vests.

Suspects linked to KZN slayings

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Nethsuinda, confirmed that no police officers were injured during the shootout.

According to him, the two suspects have been linked to five murders.

The first incident involved a triple murder in January this year in the Ntambanana policing precinct while a double murder took place in the same area in June 2024.

WATCH: Brazen CIT heist

Speaking about the heist, Nethsuinda said the suspects attacked the CIT vehicle on the N2, assaulted security guards, and robbed them of their firearms before stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

“During the robbery, the suspects fired several shots. Three bystanders were reportedly shot and injured. The suspects fled the scene through the Bayview area and on Silverglen Drive. They shot and injured a private security guard who gave chase.”

Dramatic footage of the cash van being blown up on the N2 has gone viral on social media.

Police trace hijacked vehicle, money bags to Mariannhill

After the suspects fled the scene through Chatsworth, police followed up on their vehicles which led them to the Berea area.

Nethsuinda said one of the vehicles – which was hijacked in the KwaMakhutha area and used in the heist – was found abandoned in Mariannhill, with what appeared to be money bags inside.

