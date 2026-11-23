The Bok team shows several changes from the side that fell to Ireland, while Bongi Mbonambi has also joined the squad in London.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has handed Manie Libbok a first start on the world champions’ Nations Championship tour of Europe by including him at flyhalf for the “final” against France at Twickenham this coming Sunday (kick-off at 6.40pm).

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moves from No 10 to fullback, in place of the injured and unavailable Damian Willemse.

Cobus Reinach is also back in the starting team at scrumhalf, while Salmaan Moerat will start at No 4 lock in place of Eben Etzebeth, who’ll bring his experience to the match from the bench on Sunday.

Lood de Jager will be Moerat’s second row partner.

Erasmus has also swapped his front row again, meaning Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit will start the Test. This, however, could change before kick-off.

Emmanuel Tshituka is also in line to make his debut from the bench.

Meanwhile, lock Ruan Nortje and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu have returned home from the tour following their picking up niggles, ruling them out of contention for this weekend’s match.

The Boks have also called up veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi to act as cover this week. This is due to Marco van Staden being ruled out following the red card he received in the Test against Ireland. Mbonambi hasn’t played rugby in a long time due to injuries.

France challenge

Erasmus said his team selection was specifically aimed at the French game. “We faced France two weeks ago and we know what they will bring, so we selected the team based on what we want to achieve in this match, while at the same time knowing where they tested us the last time.

“In total 19 of these players played in Paris and they know what to expect against the French, and while we are sad for Damian (Willemse), Ruan, and Jasper (Wiese, who is suspended), we believe this team will deliver what we need in what will be a challenging encounter against France.

“Salmaan is currently playing club rugby in France and Cobus played there for a few seasons, while Emmanuel has been working tremendously hard at training and we know what he is capable of.

“We are proud of him to earn this fantastic opportunity in a final, especially after waiting patiently for his chance, and this is a big occasion for him, so we know he will give everything on the field.”

Boks team to face France in Nations Championship final:

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach, Cameron Hanekom, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Salmaan Moerat, Thomas du Toit, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Paul de Villiers, Emmanuel Tshituka, Morne van den Berg, Canana Moodie