Gauteng government on why 41 ambulances have been sitting idle in Joburg

The Gauteng Department of Health began taking over ambulance services from municipalities in 2009.

The Gauteng government has responded to reports that 41 ambulances in Johannesburg have been sitting idle for six years for bureaucratic reasons.

The City of Johannesburg bought the ambulances for R1 million each in 2019 but has not deployed them because it lacked the necessary approval to use them.

The provincial government on Saturday said it had no role in procuring or funding them.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government would like to provide clarity on the provincialisation of emergency medical services and municipal ambulances, following the report about 41 ambulances that have been standing idle for six years,” said provincial government spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Why provincialisation started

The Gauteng Department of Health began taking over ambulance services from municipalities in 2009.

“This shift was necessary to comply with the Constitution (Act 108 of 1996), which delegates healthcare as a joint responsibility between national and provincial governments,” Mhlanga said.

National legislation also placed EMS squarely under provincial control, according to Mhlanga.

He added that the process was designed to bring every ambulance in line with national requirements for vehicles, equipment, staffing and licensing under the 2017 EMS Regulations.

“The goal is to create a unified and well-coordinated health system under provincial control, which will lead to consistent service quality and better emergency care across Gauteng,” Mhlanga said.

Joburg’s licence application under review

The province received an application from the City of Johannesburg in July 2026 for an EMS operating licence covering six stations.

Mhlanga said no final decision had yet been made.

“The application is currently under review and is being processed, pending a final decision by the Gauteng Health head of department,” he said.

He said officials would now turn their attention to the idle vehicles themselves, with one option being that they join the provincial fleet.

“In the meantime, the provincial government will engage with the City of Johannesburg EMS to discuss the fate of its 41 ambulances, including the possibility of their absorption as part of the broader provincialisation process,” he said.

Commitment to accountability?

Mhlanga said the province wanted to guard against any waste of public assets going forward.

“The provincial government remains committed to eliminating any mismanagement of resources and state assets,” he said.

He said the broader objective was a reliable EMS network for Gauteng residents.

“The provincial government is unwavering in its commitment to building an EMS system that is compliant, efficient, and able to respond effectively to the needs of all residents,” he said.