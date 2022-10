Despite dire warnings of the consequences of wasting water under stage 2 water restrictions, Gauteng municipalities have admitted they don’t have systems in place to police errant members of the public. The City of Tshwane said it doesn’t have the authority or additional police to go around checking on water misuse, but will look into fines enforceable under the relevant water bylaws. At the end of September, Rand Water said it was concerned about the increase in water consumption and issued a directive to the City of Tshwane, City of Joburg and City of Ekurhuleni to implement stage 2 water...

Despite dire warnings of the consequences of wasting water under stage 2 water restrictions, Gauteng municipalities have admitted they don’t have systems in place to police errant members of the public.

The City of Tshwane said it doesn’t have the authority or additional police to go around checking on water misuse, but will look into fines enforceable under the relevant water bylaws.

At the end of September, Rand Water said it was concerned about the increase in water consumption and issued a directive to the City of Tshwane, City of Joburg and City of Ekurhuleni to implement stage 2 water restrictions immediately.

“The continued high consumption may lead to serious water shortages,” said Rand Water.

ALSO READ: Level 2 water restrictions – What you need to know

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said if a member of the public saw someone watering a garden, filling up a swimming pool or breaking any other restriction, that person could phone the municipality.

“We don’t have the authority or additional police to go around checking whether residents are misusing water. The reality is we have other serious issues to which the Tshwane Metro Police Department is assigned, such as people breaking the law, drinking and driving or enforcing bylaws,” he said.

STAGE 2 #WaterRestrictions

For water and sanitation queries:

Call: 011 688 1699/086 056 2874

SMS: 0763335052

Email: customer@jwater.co.za

Facebook: Johannesburg Water

Twitter: @JHBWater

Website: https://t.co/JgGcZAsoUw



Johannesburg Water urges residents to use water sparingly ^P pic.twitter.com/XutkUuDgnx— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) October 12, 2022

Mashigo said the water restrictions will be covered in the day-to-day duties of the City of Tshwane officers.

“If they see residents misusing water, they will be given a warning. We will engage residents as humanely as possible about the restrictions. After that, if you do it again, we will come and give you a notice,” he said.

Mashigo said the city would also look into implementing fines enforceable by the relevant bylaws. City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Senzi Sibeko said the current restrictions in the city were soft restrictions to save water during peak demand times and do not activate fines.

Former City of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure councillor Michael Sun said at this stage, Joburg Water was not fining residents for abuse of water resources.

“This can change quickly and fines were levied against residents in 2016 under similar conditions. While all Joburgers shoulder responsibility for conserving water, residents shouldn’t be punished for the collapsing infrastructure in the city,” he said.

Fines not yet issued

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said JMPD was responsible for enforcing water restrictions in the city.

“But the department has not received a formal written memorandum from Joburg Water regarding this implementation, so fines have not yet been issued,” he said.

Fihla said JMPD was in the process of getting Joburg Water to send it so officers could begin enforcement. Olive Crest Estate manager Jason Botha said they haven’t had water for days and other estates in the area were also affected.

“Most of the residents haven’t had water since last week Tuesday. It’s a nightmare,” he said.

ALSO READ: City of Tshwane implements stage 2 water restrictions

Residents had to buy water.

“We also have a borehole on the estate that has been supplying residents with water for their toilets,” he said.

“We were told that because of the load shedding there was not enough water being pumped by Rand Water into the reservoir.”

Melville and surrounding areas have been without water for some time. Melville resident Michelle McDonald said they had no water and Westdene resident Susan Olswang said there was not a drop of water.

#waterconservation #RandWater #WaterWise #reduceconsumption

The increasing demand made on existing water supplies by ever-growing populations is of concern. We are in this together – saving water is a team effort and requires all of us to do our part! Don't use more than you need pic.twitter.com/24WFbcmr3j— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) October 10, 2022

Info

City of Joburg stage 2 water restrictions:

Do not water or irrigate gardens between 6am and 6pm while restrictions are in place.

Do not fill swimming pools with municipal water.

Don’t use hosepipes to clean paved areas and driveways with municipal water.



City of Tshwane stage 2 water restrictions:

Do not irrigate or water gardens with a hosepipe or irrigation system.

Do not use a hosepipe to clean driveways or patios.

Do not wash vehicles with a hosepipe.

Do not fill or top up swimming pools or water features.



The City of Ekurhuleni:

It has no information on its website about what its water restrictions are. It is only stated that water supply is restricted and customers should use water sparingly.



Rand Water’s saving measures:

Use buckets to wash cars.

Avoid watering gardens during the day.

Do not wash pavements with hosepipes. Use brooms.

Turn off taps while brushing teeth.

Fix leaking taps.

Avoid turning on taps fully.

Don’t let taps run while rinsing hair or shaving.

Cover swimming pools to prevent rapid water evaporation.

Install low-flow restrictions on taps at home.

Use cold water to wash hands.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za