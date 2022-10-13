City of Tshwane working with Rand Water to manage water shortages

Citizen Reporter

The City of Tshwane says it is engaging with Rand Water to manage water shortages in the municipality.

Residents in Gauteng are still facing stage 2 water restrictions which have resulted in reduced water flow.

“It is important to note that Rand Water has restricted flow to our reservoirs by 30% across the City, a situation that has put pressure on our water network’s ability to service all households.”

“In Johannesburg, they have had to make difficult choices to restrict flow by 50% going up to 70% in some cases. Consequently, some areas in Johannesburg have been without water for up to eight days in a row,” said Daryl Johnston, MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations.

The City said it also sympathised with the residents of Johannesburg and hoped that the initiatives taken by their leadership will help resolve the water challenges there.

Furthermore, the current status quo should be a lesson that water restrictions are serious and citizens needed to comply in order to manage and prevent them.

“In the City of Tshwane, we have had areas that have run out of water temporarily, some of our more vulnerable areas, such as Soshanguve and Mooikloof, have been affected. Rand Water has actively worked with us to provide relief to affected areas.”

“During a meeting with Rand Water, it came out that the City of Tshwane is doing well with regards to saving water. In this regard, I would like to thank our residents for using water sparingly. Let us continue working together to save water,” said Johnston.

These are the stage 2 water restrictions:

No irrigation or watering of gardens with a hosepipe or irrigation systems.

No using of a hosepipe to clean driveways or patios.

No washing of vehicles with a hosepipe.

No filling or topping up of swimming pools or water features.

