Calls for justice after Mpumalanga man allegedly sets women alight

The case has reignited calls for a stronger government response to GBV in SA.

Advocacy groups fighting against gender-based violence (GBV) are calling on the government to deal harshly with perpetrators.

This is after a man from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, was arrested and denied bail for allegedly causing burn injuries to Nompumelelo Gumede, 21, and Mbali Hill, 23.

They were burnt when Gumede’s boyfriend allegedly set alight a room with the two women locked inside last week.

The 35-year-old man appeared in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on two charges of attempted murder.

The case has been postponed for further investigations. He is expected to appear again in the same court next Thursday.

Government urged to act decisively

An activist fighting against GBV, Prince Ntsikelelo Soga, the executive director of the organisation I Am That Man, said: “Our hearts are heavy with grief and outrage over incidents like this.

“The brutal violence against women and children is a wound that cuts deep into the fabric of our society and it’s a crisis that demands our collective action.

“We are talking about real people, mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends who deserve to live without fear of violence.

“We need to come together to create a culture of respect, empathy and accountability, where men take responsibility for their actions and work towards creating a safe environment for everyone.

“We believe in the transformative power of mentorship, education and community support in addressing GBV, declared as a pandemic by President Cyril Ramaphosa. We call on everyone to join us in this fight.”

Women in critical condition

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdluli said Gumede and Hill were in a critical condition in hospital.

He said the suspect had a child with Gumede, while Hill is her relative.

“The women sustained serious burn wounds and were taken to hospital by a community member. The matter was reported to the police in Vosman and after an investigation he was apprehended on the same night.”

A call to work together

Mpumalanga acting provincial commissioner Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi promised that investigators would work collaboratively with the prosecutors to ensure the man gets the punishment he deserves.

“We hereby make a clarion call to faith-based organisations, community leaders and civil society groups to continue to work collaboratively with us, as public servants, in fighting GBVF.”

It is not the first time a man from Emalahleni has burnt a partner. In 2023 a woman was hospitalised after her husband allegedly poured boiling water over her.

Zodwa Ngwenya sustained injuries on the face and body.

