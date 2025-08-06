Suspect who allegedly murdered wife and girlfriend found dead

The man accused of killing two women, including his pregnant ex, has been found dead in a field near Lusikisiki.

The police found the man who allegedly killed his pregnant girlfriend and his wife in Ngobozana, Eastern Cape, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Ngobozana area in Lusikisiki was left reeling on Tuesday as the police hunted a 42-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing two women.

The suspect first allegedly shot his girlfriend, Dolly Voxeka, 22, at a tavern in the Chithwayo locality after she tried to break up with him.

Man accused of killing wife and girlfriend

Voxeka’s mother said her daughter had two young children and was expecting a third when the suspect took her life.

“He said to Dolly that you can’t say you don’t want to be with me now. I am also unhappy in my home because of your situation [pregnancy],” the grieving mother said.

She said her daughter ran and tried to hide after seeing the suspect with a gun, and that he allegedly threatened to kill her. Voxeka ran to a tavern to escape, but the 42-year-old followed her and allegedly shot her there.

“This man killed my child, who was born in 2003; at that time, he was a grown man. He killed my child and left her young children,” the inconsolable mother said.

The suspect then proceeded to his home in Unity Park, where he allegedly shot his wife while she was asleep. According to reports, her grandchildren were sleeping with her at the time.

Found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound

He fled the scene in the family’s vehicle, which police later discovered abandoned.

On Wednesday, the police announced the discovery of the man’s body in Gqathula locality, approximately 10km outside the Lusikisiki CBD.

“Preliminary reports suggest he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though police are conducting a thorough investigation,” the police said in a statement on social media.

Following the double murders, an intensive search ensued until community members found a man’s body in an open field with a 9mm pistol nearby.

The deceased was positively identified as the suspect in the Ngobozana murders.

Inquest docket

The Lusikisiki police have opened an inquest docket to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

This tragic incident of gender-based violence comes as South Africa celebrates Women’s Month.

