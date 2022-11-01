GBVF Summit: Cele avoids hard questions about DNA backlog

Cheryl Kahla

Police Minister Bheki Cele came under fire from activists at the Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) on Tuesday when questioned about SA’s DNA backlog.

The summit is facilitated by Eusebius McKaiser who, in no uncertain terms, demanded answers and asked why it took so long to implement a GBVF council.

[GBV] “69% of women and children in the African continent are likely to be killed by an intimate partner or a person known to them.”This has been revealed by Prof Olive Shisana at the start of the #GBVFSummit2022 underway in Midrand. #EndGBV pic.twitter.com/SZmsNhQFWM— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) November 1, 2022

GBVF Summit 2022

DNA backlog distrust

McKaiser also said part of him was excited that the DNA backlog was slashed from 241 000 to 71 000, although he was baffled.

“Another part of me perpetually distrusts police stats,” he said.

“One of the questions [Police Minister Bheki Cele] must answer, besides what policing has done to eliminate gender-based violence since 2018, is to make available the raw data and methodology for how that stats are collated and put together.”

What Cele said versus activists

McKaiser said there is a gap between the police statistics and what activists tell him, so either the police stats “aren’t hygienic”, or activists are lying.

At this point, a member of the audience stood up, holding a poster which reads: “#SapsFailsVictims”.

Cele took the stage and said the raw data could be made available. However, he failed to provide more information on that.

Instead, Cele said again how the backlog of 241 000 was slashed to 71 000, and it is his “full hope that come January, we’ll do away with the backlog and begin with the new entries”.

“That will help us fast-track the results of the abused, raped and murdered women.”

Additional staff to deal with DNA backlog

He said additional personnel had been appointed at laboratories, especially in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

In addition: “Contracts have been signed […], machines have been improved, and new machines have been bought.”

Cele: "More people have been employed at laboratories, machines have been improved, and new machines have been bought". Double shifts will be implemented so that "people are able to finish the backlog quick". @TheCitizen_News#EndGBVF #EnoughIsEnough #GBVFSummit2022 #DNABacklog— Cheryl Kahla: ????️ Tech Check with K (@cherylkahla) November 1, 2022

Funds have also been made available for overtime.

Cele said: “We’re working double shifts instead of single shifts so that people are able to finish the DNA backlog quick.”

The Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide will continue on 2 November 2022.

