Hawks’ TRC unit detective kidnapped and murdered while probing apartheid-era crimes

A retired detective brought back into the police service three years ago by the Hawks to investigate apartheid-era crimes - which involved tracking down former members of the police’s security branch - was found murdered this week outside Ladysmith. The bullet-riddled body of 63-year-old Lieutenant-Colonel Sikhetho Mawila was found dumped in an open field in Tsakane, Gauteng, on Monday. He was attached to the Hawks’ Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) investigation team in Durban which has a mandate to probe cases against apartheid police officers who never received amnesty or came forward in the TRC for their roles in the…

A retired detective brought back into the police service three years ago by the Hawks to investigate apartheid-era crimes – which involved tracking down former members of the police’s security branch – was found murdered this week outside Ladysmith.

The bullet-riddled body of 63-year-old Lieutenant-Colonel Sikhetho Mawila was found dumped in an open field in Tsakane, Gauteng, on Monday.

He was attached to the Hawks’ Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) investigation team in Durban which has a mandate to probe cases against apartheid police officers who never received amnesty or came forward in the TRC for their roles in the torture and deaths of people while South Africa was in a state of upheaval.

ALSO READ: Cradock Four inquest reopened: New evidence sparks hope for justice

Apartheid-era atrocities

Mawila was one of about 300 former detectives and legal minds the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) assembled in 2021 to form the specialised unit to investigate and prosecute those found with evidence.

The work of the unit, which consists of highly-skilled former detectives and retired prosecutors, also involves assisting in inquests into the deaths of political activists that were detained.

The investigating unit came into being after lawyers and families of those who suffered from injustice continued mounting pressure on the NPA over delays in prosecuting people responsible for atrocities inflicted on anti-apartheid activists.

One such case is that of the Cradock Four, which received a major breakthrough a week ago when the NPA reopened an inquest into the deaths of the four activists – Mathew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto, Fort Calata and Sicelo Mhlauli.

Kidnapped on way to work

Meanwhile, the Hawks announced this week that Mawila’s lifeless body was discovered by a passerby three days after he had left his Tsakane home at about 2pm on Saturday. He was travelling to Durban where he works.

ALSO READ: Chris Hani’s ‘daughter’ dumps ANC for Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party

He was driving in his own blue Kia sedan and had informed his family he would stop at a local petrol station before embarking on the 539 kilometre journey to Durban.

“The family became concerned an hour later, when they were unable to reach him on both his private and official cellphones. They later reported him as a missing person,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

Nkwalase said Tsakane Saps received information about a body that was found by a passer-by in an open field in Tsakane extension 19.

“On arrival at the scene police found the body of an African male which sustained head injuries, two gunshot wounds and three stab wounds. The deceased was positively identified as Lieutenant-Colonel Sikheto Mawila by members of his family,” Nkwalase added.

Team assembled to investigate

Pretoria is investigating a case of murder, kidnapping and hijacking following the gruesome discovery of Mawila’s body.

The suspects remain at large and the investigation continues.

National head of the Hawks Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya has condemned the brutal murder of Mawila.

Lebeya has launched a multidisciplinary team to investigate the murder.

The Citizen contacted Mawila’s family but they were too distraught to speak to the media.

NOW READ: NPA welcomes Imam Haron ruling as it probes 135 TRC cases