Madlanga Commission set to resume hearings after break

The commission is expected to continue focusing on the alleged corruption and tender rigging at the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.

After a two-week Easter break, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will resume hearings on Tuesday.

The Commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the South African Police Service (Saps) and the criminal justice system.

Hearings

The commission said it will continue where it left off before the break, focusing on the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) throughout the week.

“The commission will, over the coming months ahead of its final deadline at the end of August 2026, continue to expand its focus on areas of its Terms of Reference which have not yet been covered thus far,” said the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels.

“The inquiry will continue to run phases one and two in parallel, with phase one being the airing of allegations, and phase two broadly being the responses by implicated individuals to specific allegations against them, as well as giving those implicated persons the opportunity to tell their side of the story. “

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the term of the Commission, with a second interim report due to be submitted to the president by 29 May, and a final report by 31 August 2026.

ALSO READ: Tshwane mayor makes Madlanga commission request

TMPD probe

Before the break, the commission heard how Revo Spies left the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) amid corruption allegations to join the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), which is itself facing claims of tender rigging.

According to Spies, the TMPD issued a security tender in March 2022, expected to expire in February 2025. However, it has since been extended.

The commission heard that 22 companies were granted this tender, and about R2.9 billion has been paid out to date.

Heads roll

Of the 22 companies, the commission will shed light on three which are alleged to be linked to tender manipulation involving Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Since the commission probed the affairs of the City of Tshwane, some officials have already been suspended, with the first being former ActionSA councillor, Kholofelo Morodi.

TMPD deputy chief, Umashi Dhlamini, was also suspended on allegations that he colluded with Nkosi to rig tenders at the department.

ALSO READ: City of Tshwane MMC fired as ActionSA considers terminating Morodi’s membership