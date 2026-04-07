These suburbs’ bins to be collected by Pikitup on Tuesday

These suburbs are scheduled for bin collection by Pikitup on Tuesday.

Pikitup will continue working through its backlog this week after a long weekend spent attending to overflowing bins.

The waste collection entity endured a tough start to the year, which featured casual workers demanding employment and closed landfills, forcing lengthy travel distances for trucks.

The Johannesburg municipality denied the backlog had reached 18 days in some areas, stressing all was being done to collect bins on time.

“We are committed to updating our residents daily based on this information and will target the deployment of available fleet resources.

“We are reprioritising operations within approved cost containment measures. These interventions are expected to fully normalise services across the city in the current operational cycle,” the municipality stated.

Outstanding Pikitup routes

Randburg, Roodepoort, and Waterval were the hardest-hit depots, although outstanding routes in Waterval have largely been caught up.

As per Pikitup’s recovery schedule, Randburg has the largest number of outstanding routes, with Roodepoort and selected depots with limited suburbs still outstanding.

Most suburbs require two to three loads per round, with suburbs either partially completed or wholly outstanding.

Here is a list of the suburbs which will be addressed by Pikitup on Tuesday, 7 April,

Roodepoort

Honeydew Ridge

Radiokop

Weltevreden Park (six rounds outstanding)

Strubens Valley

Panorama

Allens Nek

Poortview

Randburg

Fourways Gardens

Cedar Lake

Douglasdale

Craigavon

Norscot

Fourways

Dainfern

Dainfern Ridge

Broadacres

Chartwell

Steyn City

Lion Pride

Sonneglans

Northridng

Bromhof

Linden

Robindale

Midrand, Marlboro and Zondi

Diepsloot Ext 2

Ebony Park Exts 1, 2, 5 and 6

Lonehill

Bryanston

Sulasmart

Zenzeleni

Naledi

Protea City

Protea Glen

Old Dobsonville

Depots not mentioned have had their backlogs addressed.

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