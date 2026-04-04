Here’s how many drivers were arrested on Good Friday in Joburg

JMPD said the figures reflect a disturbing disregard for public safety.

Johannesburg’s roads turned deadly in the opening days of the Easter long weekend, with the city’s metro police making over a hundred drunk driving arrests and responding to two fatal accidents in just two days.

Crackdown on drunk drivers as Easter weekend gets underway

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department has launched an intensified Easter Safety Campaign, deploying officers at strategic points across the city to intercept drunk drivers and reduce road fatalities during one of the country’s most dangerous travel periods.

In the first 48 hours alone, the operation yielded significant results and revealed a troubling pattern of behaviour on Johannesburg’s roads.

According to the JMPD on Thursday, 02 April, 39 motorists were arrested for drunk driving.

The following day, Good Friday, that number more than doubled, with 82 suspects taken into custody, bringing the two-day total to 121 arrests.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said the figures reflect a disturbing disregard for public safety.

“There is no excuse for such behaviour, which places innocent lives at risk,” he said.

Fihla added that, despite the high arrest numbers, the department’s on-the-ground presence remains unwavering.

“Our operations will remain in full force across all regions to ensure the safety of our community,” he said.

Two lives lost as fatal accidents mar the start of the holiday

Beyond the drunk driving arrests, the Easter weekend has already claimed two lives.

On Thursday, 02 April, JMPD officers attended to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

Less than 24 hours later, on Good Friday, a second fatality occurred, this time involving a passenger.

Fihla conveyed the department’s sympathies to those affected.

“The JMPD sends its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased,” he said.

He stressed that these losses underline exactly why the campaign exists.

The high-visibility deployment is not punitive in nature, Fihla explained, but aimed squarely at preventing further tragedy before the long weekend comes to a close.

Road users urged to take responsibility for the rest of the weekend

With the Easter weekend still ongoing, the JMPD is calling on both motorists and pedestrians to take personal responsibility for their safety.

Drivers are urged to observe speed limits and to avoid getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, while pedestrians are asked to stay visible and use designated crossing points when navigating roads.

Fihla reminded the public that the risk extends beyond the individual driver.

“While our primary goal is to ensure a safe holiday period for all, recent enforcement statistics highlight a persistent disregard for road safety by some motorists,” he said.

Officers will continue to be deployed at key points across all regions of Johannesburg through the remainder of the long weekend as part of the department’s sustained enforcement effort.

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