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Hermanus police arrest 27-year-old with prohibited pistol in Zwelihle

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

1 November 2026

02:52 pm

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The man tried evading arrest but was eventually caught.

Saps firearm seized in Zwelihle

Image: Saps/ X

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Hermanus police arrested a 27-year-old man who was carrying a prohibited firearm and ammunition in Zwelihle on Saturday, 31 October.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the arrest formed part of efforts to keep residents and visitors on the Whale Coast safe.

Suspect ran when police approached in Zwelihle

Officers were on crime prevention duty in Mamsukwini Street when they spotted a man walking in the road, according to Saps.

His reaction soon drew their attention. “When he saw the police vehicle approaching, he started to run,” Saps said.

However, the officers did not let him get far. “The members chased after the male and apprehended him,” Saps stated.

Pistol without a serial number found on the suspect

A search of the man turned up a firearm that could not be traced.

“They searched the male and found a 9mm pistol without a serial number, with nine rounds of ammunition in his possession,” police explained.

Police added that the discovery led to a formal arrest. “The 27-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” Saps noted.

He is due to appear in the Hermanus Magistrates’ Court once he has been charged.

Shotgun found in Lavender Hill bedroom

In a separate case, the Anti-Gang Unit carried out a search at a home in Lavender Hill.

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Police described the incident as unrelated to the Zwelihle arrest.

“In an unrelated matter, members of the #AntiGangUnit searched a premises in St George Street, Lavender Hill, where they found a 12-gauge shotgun without a serial number in a plastic bag behind a curtain in the bedroom,” Saps reported.

Nobody was taken into custody at the scene, and investigators were still looking into how the weapon came to be there.

“No arrests were made, and the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the firearm are under investigation,” Saps added.

Pistol recovered by police. Image: Saps/ X

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