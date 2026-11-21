'One beer is fine. But giving bottles to the players what are you trying to do?," said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou launched an astonishing tirade that appeared to be mainly directed at the Bafana Bafana coaching staff, ahead of his side’s Carling Knockout semifinal clash with Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Pirates players given ‘bottles’ of beer

A furious Ouaddou seemed particularly upset that his Pirates players had been given too much beer following their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Kenya in Nairobi on Tuesday.

“I have tried to find a competitive line-up,” Ouaddou told SABC Sport ahead of the Stellies game.

“Unfortunately I received some of my players not in a good state after the national team.

“I give my players to the national team in a good state, and I would like to receive them in a good state.

“Unfortunately some coaches are working for themselves,” he added, without specifying names.

“At the end of the game in the national team you cannot give something to drink to the players. And the things they are giving are beers. When the players play three days after in a semifinal, can we give beers to the players?

‘What are you trying to do?’

“One beer is fine. But giving bottles to the players what are you trying to do? To destabilise Pirates?

“A lot of things are going on and I have to protect my players. We have to be very careful because Pirates are doing well, we won the treble last season. A lot of things are coming around and I have to protect the players from destabilisation from everywhere. Today we will try to play the game and win it but it will not be easy.”

Of the Pirates players that were with the Bafana squad, goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, central defender Lebone Seema and wing-back Tshepang Moremi all started against Stellies. Midfielder Thalente Mbatha and forward Oswin Appollis, however, were not in the match-day squad.