Man sentenced to life imprisonment for 2022 rape of teenager in North West

The incident occurred on Saturday, 12 February 2022, according to Saps.

Tshepiso Tau, 34, was sentenced to life in prison by the Molopo Regional Court for raping a 16-year-old girl.

The South African Police Service (Saps) welcomed the outcome on Saturday.

Life sentence handed down in North West rape case

According to the Saps in North West, Tau was convicted of rape and received a life term.

The incident occurred on Saturday, 12 February 2022, according to Saps. They added that, on top of the conviction, the court imposed further restrictions.

“The court further declared him unfit to possess a firearm and ordered his name to be entered in the National Sexual Offences Register,” Saps stated.

Police welcomed the successful prosecution of the case.

What the court heard about the attack

The court heard that the girl went to a cultural dance festival at Madiba Makgabana Village with her friends.

Evidence showed that she was left alone during the event.

“While they were still at the festival, her friends disappeared,” Saps said.

Tau then offered to take her home because she was afraid to walk by herself.

The offer proved to be a trap. “While they were passing the bushes, Tshepiso dragged her into the bushes and raped her,” according to Saps.

Reporting and investigation of the crime

The victim told her mother what had happened once she got home, and her family then reported the matter to the police for investigation.

North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams praised the officials behind the conviction.

He acknowledged the detective who handled the case and the prosecutor who took it to court.

“The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams, commended the investigating officer, Detective Constable Itumeleng Tshegetso of the Mmabatho Family Violence, #ChildProtection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS), and the prosecutor, Advocate Ofentse Diseko, for their outstanding collaboration and hard work, which contributed to the accused being sentenced to life imprisonment,” Saps stated.