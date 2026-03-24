Hlabisa warns bad metros could sink SA

Mounting debt and poor revenue collection are placing severe strain on metropolitan municipalities.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has warned that if the country’s eight metropolitan municipalities are not fully functional, or are in a state of collapse, the country will soon collapse.

He said some of the metros are plagued by unfunded mandates, unfunded budgets and unauthorised, irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

“Most of them are indebted and are behind on payments to bulk suppliers, particularly Eskom and water boards,” said Hlabisa.

Mounting debt and financial mismanagement

He said metros are facing systemic governance, fiscal and institutional pressures that severely hinder their ability to serve their communities effectively.

He said political instability in some metros reduced their ability to effectively govern and provide sustainable and efficient service delivery.

“There is poor decision-making and a lack of accountability, compounded by declining revenue and low municipal collection rates, leaving many areas financially strained,” Hlabisa said.

“Organisational inefficiencies and ageing infrastructure create barriers to delivering essential services, while rapid urbanisation heightens demand for these services, resulting in community dissatisfaction and protests.”

He said many municipalities struggle to comply with their constitutional and legislative obligations, eroding public trust and emphasising the necessity for enhanced governance and accountability mechanisms.

Government engages metros to find solutions

Hlabisa was speaking following his engagement with the mayors of the country’s metros, as part of government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperative governance, stabilise metropolitan municipalities and enhance service delivery outcomes.

This high-level engagement provides a structured platform for the minister and mayors to reflect on governance and service delivery challenges, strengthen intergovernmental coordination, and cocreate practical, implementable solutions aimed at improving the performance, sustainability and resilience of metropolitan municipalities.

The engagement was intended to move beyond diagnosis towards clear commitments, shared accountability and coordinated action, in line with government’s commitment that metropolitan municipalities are too important to fail.

Metros key to economy and population

“Given that metropolitan municipalities house 62% of the nation’s population and generate over two-thirds of the gross domestic product, it is imperative to recognise their critical role in South Africa’s economic stability and social well-being as we work to improve governance and service delivery,” he said.

“The time for decisive action is now. We must commit ourselves to enhancing intergovernmental relations and fostering partnerships that can revitalise our governance framework.”

Hlabisa said it was through collaborative efforts that the government can rise to the occasion, restore public trust and, ultimately, improve the quality of life for all South Africans living in metropolitan areas.