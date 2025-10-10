‘Chronic incompetence’ blamed as 7 municipalities on verge of collapse

Portfolio committee chair Zweli Mkhize said there is a ‘troubling pattern of neglect, mismanagement and weak accountability’

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) in the Eastern Cape said it is disturbed by revelations that seven municipalities in the province are on the verge of financial collapse.

This comes after a presentation by the province’s treasury to parliamentarians revealed that these municipalities will not survive another month without government assistance.

These municipalities are: Makana, Sundays River Valley, Amathole, Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlathi, Walter Sisulu and King Sabata Dalindyebo.

In a statement on Friday, the UDM provincial secretary, Mbulelo Bobotyane, blamed poor governance by the ANC for the state of the municipalities.

“Under ANC governance, 33 out of 39 municipalities are distressed, with only six receiving clean audits in the 2023/24 financial year.

“This is an unforgivable betrayal of the people,” he said.

ALSO READ: Distressed municipalities spent less than 4% of budget on maintenance — Cogta

‘Empty plans and recycled rhetoric’

He said “chronic incompetence” is the reason the Eastern Cape faces problems such as unemployment, poverty and poor infrastructure.

“The UDM in the Eastern Cape holds Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams politically responsible for the collapse of governance in the province.

“For years, they have been warned about the dire state of municipalities, but responded with empty plans and recycled rhetoric,” he said.

ALSO READ: Here’s how much water – and revenue – Emfuleni lost last year

Revenue collection

Bobotyane said the parliamentary presentation also revealed that government departments contributed to the poor revenue collection in the municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

“It is shocking and unacceptable that national and provincial government departments owe municipalities more than R208 million in unpaid rates and service charges.

“These are not private companies or delinquent ratepayers. They are organs of the same state that lectures ordinary citizens about paying their municipal accounts.

“This failure by the state to pay what it owes is an act of internal sabotage,” he said.

The UDM now wants the government to step in and deploy an intervention team to the seven municipalities on the brink of collapse, with powers to stabilise finances.

Eastern Cape municipalities warned

Meanwhile, in a statement on Thursday, the joint parliamentary oversight delegation issued a stern warning to Eastern Cape municipalities, stating that repeated failures in governance, financial accountability and service delivery will no longer be tolerated.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Zweli Mkhize, called for corrective action.

“The oversight engagements had exposed a troubling pattern of neglect, mismanagement and weak accountability that continues to erode public trust.

“Progress must be visible, not theoretical. We have heard the same explanations for years, yet the conditions in communities remain unchanged,” he said.

Mkhize said the municipalities should not see oversight as punishment, but as a way to fix what is broken.

“What is important for us is to appreciate that progress must be visible, that actions must be standardised and guided by the requirements we set, and that you as municipal leadership must be seen to be taking responsibility,” he said.

NOW READ: How residents in one North West town are tackling municipal collapse