How do we even tackle GBV? Experts weigh in...

Experts warn that legislative measures alone cannot fix the systemic failures fuelling GBV.

Brad Nathanson, private investigator, who has substantial experience in GBV cases

In my experience, since the Gender-Based Violence Act came into effect and the issue became more widely discussed, I have seen no real benefit to women.

The number of reported GBV cases seems to have increased, which could simply be because more people are coming forward.

In terms of changing men’s behaviour, I have seen no impact at all.

What I have noticed is that some women are using the Act to their advantage, having boyfriends, husbands or fiancés arrested on what appear to be frivolous charges.

Because the Act requires that these complaints be taken seriously, I’ve heard horror stories of men spending weeks in prison or in holding cells while waiting to appear in court.

According to them, they had done nothing wrong.

So, from where I’m standing, the system is sometimes being manipulated, and the Act can feel like a double-edged sword.

Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys

Addressing GBV would have to include a comprehensive plan that starts with reducing social risk factors – poverty, substance abuse, ingrained attitudes toward marginalised groups.

Educational initiatives that identify and create allyship and support for at risk groups, such as women, sex workers and members of the LGBTQI community.

And finally, where GBV cannot be prevented, a zero-tolerance policy for perpetrators that upholds protections for those victims of GBV, with initiatives that provide safe havens, assistance with reporting and legal aid.

Annemarie Viviers – victim and spiritual therapist

We should give it more recognition publicly. Our stats for GBV are of the worst in the world.

We must offer more education about it. It’s often swept under the table or not believed.

Also, we should have more support groups. Often victims of GBV have nowhere to go and no means to support themselves, so they stay.

And this just makes it worse. I left after seven years, with nothing, bankrupt, scared, no food and an empty bank balance.

In fact a very empty everything. I literally clawed my way back into normalcy in every sense of the word.

But, I knew that staying was worse than leaving.

I know that this is a dream but I’d love to see perpetrators punished publicly.

