Arrest warrants for Khumalo and Madondo suspended over immigration duties

Idac says Crime Intelligence bosses were told to present themselves but warrants halted for Justice cluster immigration measures until July.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has confirmed that warrants of arrest were issued for General Dumisani Khumalo and Major General Nosipho Madondo, but the execution was suspended due to the national security duties related to immigration issues.

On Thursday, there were media reports that Crime Intelligence divisional commissioner Khumalo had been arrested.

Idac denies Khumalo was arrested

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Idac set the record straight that Khumalo had not been arrested, nor had anyone else from crime intelligence.

“These further reports are both untrue and speculative,” NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Friday.

The Idac also confirmed that warrants of arrest were issued against Khumalo and Madondo and no one else from the Saps.

“The two individuals were contacted by Idac investigators to present themselves at the Brooklyn police station on 18 June 2026,” Kganyago said.

He added that after the two officers were told to present themselves, the Idac received information that Khumalo and Madondo were part of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster team that is assigned to prepare for a national security measure before and on 30 June 2026 in relation to immigration issues.

Warrants suspended due to national security work ahead of 30 June

“In the interest of ensuring synergy and efficiency in the work of that team, IDAC thus decided to suspend the execution of the warrants of arrest until the assignment of the two officers is completed,” Kganyago said.

The officers were therefore informed that they no longer need to hand themselves over prior to their arrival at the Brooklyn police station.

“Any unrelated information circulated about the arrest of other officers apart from the two is false and should be treated as such,” the NPA said.

In another matter, Khumalo is charged with fraud and corruption over the appointment of Dineo Mokwele to a senior Crime Intelligence brigadier-level position.

The allegation is that Mokwele lacked the required qualifications for the technical systems manager role.

Brigadier appointment case

Khumalo has maintained that the appointment was properly authorised and aligned with internal requirements and argued it’s a labour dispute, not criminal wrongdoing.

Madondo is a co-accused in the same case.

Both were released on R10 000 bail in June 2026.

The case was postponed to 3 September 2026, while the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) reviews their request to withdraw the charges.