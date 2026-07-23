In case you missed it: Johnson grilled on crime probe | End of a 20-year manhunt | Avatar CCO resigns over Cannes clip

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thurday, 23 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes as Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson faced strong criticism for referring to an individual’s placement within Crime Intelligence as a “token appointment”.

Meanwhile, after a cat-and-mouse chase, police have finally caught a 49-year-old fugitive wanted for a brutal murder and robbery committed in 2007.

Furthermore, Veli Ngubane has resigned as co-chief creative officer of Avatar Agency Group, days after a video of him making objectifying remarks to two women at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity went viral on TikTok.

Weather tomorrow: 24 July, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that damaging winds and waves are expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast on Friday, while the Eastern Cape expects morning showers and light snowfall, then clearing in the afternoon. Full weather forecast here.

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‘It’s simply unimaginable’: Idac’s Andrea Johnson grilled over Crime Intelligence probe

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on 6 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson faced strong criticism for referring to an individual’s placement within Crime Intelligence as a “token appointment”.

Johnson continued with her testimony before the Madlanga commission at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Thursday, 23 July 2026.

The inquiry focused on the investigation that led to the arrests of Crime Intelligence divisional commissioner Dumisani Khumalo and six others in June 2025 on fraud and corruption charges.

CONTINUE READING: ‘It’s simply unimaginable’: Idac’s Andrea Johnson grilled over Crime Intelligence probe

Ekurhuleni owes R7.3 billion but only has R2 billion left

City of Ekurhuleni sign. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The City of Ekurhuleni is in a serious financial crisis and failing to pay its debts.

This is according to Gauteng MEC for finance Nkululeko Dunga, when responding to DA questions in the provincial legislature.

The city owed a whopping R7.3 billion as of 31 May – but the municipality only has R2 billion in its bank account.

CONTINUE READING: Ekurhuleni owes R7.3 billion but only has R2 billion left

You can run, but you can’t hide forever: How a decades-long police chase ended

Members of the South African Police Service. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

After a cat-and-mouse chase, police have finally caught a 49-year-old fugitive wanted for a brutal murder and robbery committed in 2007.

Patrick Machuto was due in court in 2015 for the crime registered in Bloemfontein. But he failed to show up and had been on the run ever since.

Following leads, the Free State Provincial Tracking and Tracing Team found themselves in the North West at Machuto’s last known address at the beginning of July this year.

CONTINUE READING: You can run, but you can’t hide forever: How a decades-long police chase ended

Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged, warns municipal dysfunction holds back economic growth

Governor of the South African Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Oracio Villalobos Corbis/Getty Images

The South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 7% on Thursday, while warning that growing dysfunction in municipalities is increasingly holding back the country’s economic growth.

The central bank said failing local governments have become a major constraint on growth, as unreliable delivery of essential services such as electricity, water and infrastructure continues to weigh on businesses, investment and economic activity.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said four members preferred a hold, while two favoured an increase of 25 basis points. Many analysts had predicted a hold. This is despite inflation increasing to 5%, higher than the Reserve Bank’s inflation target of 3%.

CONTINUE READING: Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged, warns municipal dysfunction holds back economic growth

Veli Ngubane resigns as Avatar co-CCO after viral Cannes Lions video shows him rating women ‘out of 10’

Avatar Agency Group co-founder Veli Ngubane has stepped down as co-Chief Creative Officer. Picture: LinkedIn

Veli Ngubane has resigned as co-chief creative officer of Avatar Agency Group, days after a video of him making objectifying remarks to two women at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity went viral on TikTok.

In a media statement issued on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, Avatar confirmed that Ngubane “has stepped down from his role as co-chief creative officer, effective immediately”.

The agency said founder and Group CEO Zibusiso Mkhwanazi would continue to lead the business, with Phil Ireland stepping in as sole chief creative officer on an interim basis “ensuring uninterrupted service, creative excellence and continuity for our clients, our people and our partners”.

CONTINUE READING: Veli Ngubane resigns as Avatar co-CCO after viral Cannes Lions video shows him rating women ‘out of 10’

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Is Zille too old? | Fake sick notes cost SA R18bn | Inflation hits 5.0%