In case you missed it: 72 906 foreign nationals repatriated | Ramaphosa takes impeachment ruling to ConCourt | Is South Africa due for a name change?

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 26 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In today’s news, the Border Management Authority has processed the repatriation of 72 906 foreign nationals at all its ports of entry from 7 June to 14 July 2026 for various nationalities.

In other news, Vuyo Zungula and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) are not backing down on the Phala Phala matter and have now applied for an urgent direct appeal to the Constitutional Court to review a ruling made by the Western Cape High Court.

Furthermore, an advocacy group says it’s time South Africa changed its name. Azania is their preferred alternative to South Africa, reviving the sentiments adopted by liberation movements during apartheid.

Weather tomorrow: 27 July, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging coastal wind and waves between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Monday. Full weather forecast here.

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ATM to take Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry ruling to the Constitutional Court

Judges Matthew Francis, André le Grange and Diane Davis at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on 15 July 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/ER Lombard

The High Court on Friday granted Ramaphosa an interim order to halt the impeachment inquiry until a verdict is made on his own challenge of the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala matter.

The President’s separate review wishes to overturn the report’s conclusion that he had questions to answer regarding the almost R10 million stolen from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

CONTINUE READING: ATM to take Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry ruling to the Constitutional Court

Is South Africa due a name change? New think tank revives ‘Azania’ debate

Picture: iStock

Reverend Dr Allan Boesak, senior counsel Dr Muzi Sikhakhane, Professor Isaac Shai and Arthur Fraser launched the movement in Sandton on Friday.

Sikhakhane said Vuka Azania was not a political party and stressed there were “varied paths to agitating for change” in South Africa.

Boesak argued that the country’s colonial history had led to a “spiritual degradation of the African people” that underpinned South Africa’s social ills.

CONTINUE READING: Is South Africa due a change of name? New think tank revives ‘Azania’ debate

72 906 foreign nationals repatriated from South Africa since 7 June

Picture: Border Management Authority/X

According to the IMC, since Malawian nationals assembled at Sherwood in KwaZulu-Natal between 14 June 2026 and 24 July 2026, 68 138 foreign nationals have been processed, the majority repatriated after being processed at the Musina Temporary Repatriation Processing Centre (TRPC).

The BMA has processed 72 906 repatriations at all its ports of entry from 7 June to 14 July 2026 for various nationalities, including those processed at the TRPC.

CONTINUE READING: 72 906 foreign nationals repatriated from South Africa since 7 June

Suspect arrested in connection with murder of DA councillor

Picture: Saps

Western Cape police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Sinovuyo Dyokwe.

The province’s Serious Violent Crime Investigation unit and Special Task Force carried out the arrest on Saturday in Parklands.

Dyokwe was shot dead near Dunoon on 20 June after a day of campaigning for that weekend’s voter registration days.

CONTINUE READING: Suspect arrested in connection with murder of DA councillor

Do Afrikaners need protection from… advertisers?

Newly arrived South Africans during welcome statements by US officials in Dulles, Virginia on 12 May 2025. Picture: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

Oh no! Some believe that Afrikaners are being insulted by a car commercial. Good thing they can hide away from evil car marketers in the USA, where they will be protected from WeBuyCars and its affiliated anti-Afrikaner marketing agency.

Y’know, because the USA doesn’t indulge in free speech and all Americans delight in the privilege of playing host to South Africa’s most insecure.

CONTINUE READING: Do Afrikaners need protection from… advertisers?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Court backs CR on impeachment | Nsfas is a complete mess | Rocking the Daisies 2026 cancelled