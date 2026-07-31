‘No one is saying f*k*l’: Idac investigator tells Madlanga commission of internal plot against him

Mantsha Raphesu accused suspended Idac chief investigator Dylan Perumal of targeting him.

A senior investigator has painted a picture of internal conflict within the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), telling the Madlanga commission that he was investigated after resisting further involvement in a controversial probe.

Mantsha Raphesu testified on Friday, 31 July 2026, at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, where he detailed his concerns about the handling of investigations into the police’s Crime Intelligence division and the fallout that followed his objections.

The probes stem from a Section 27 referral submitted in November 2024 by National Coloured Congress leader and member of parliament Fadiel Adams.

Among the issues under scrutiny were allegations linked to the appointment of Dineo Mokwele, a former BMW employee, to a brigadier position.

Idac investigator testifies at Madlanga commission

Raphesu, who reported to suspended Idac chief investigator Dylan Perumal, told the commission on Friday that investigators like himself do not select cases, but cases are assigned to them through internal processes.

“One is assigned to a matter and called to a meeting. The assignment is communicated by the chief investigator or the prosecutor working on the matter, or the project manager,” his affidavit read.

He further described how former Idac head Andrea Johnson would sometimes directly allocate teams to specific investigations, including matters involving the political killings task team (PKTT), despite such decisions typically falling outside her office’s role.

A key point in Raphesu’s evidence was his claim that Johnson misled parliament’s ad hoc committee during her testimony in November 2025.

The investigator alleged that Johnson presented what he described as a “false” version of Adams’ Section 27 referral, omitting allegations relating to the PKTT’s alleged misuse of Crime Intelligence’s secret service account, known as the slush fund.

“I was shocked because the Section 27 that I saw, that information was there,” he said.

According to Raphesu, the way the Crime Intelligence investigation was initiated and handled raised serious concerns, prompting him to request removal from the matter.

From objection to internal investigation

Raphesu told the commission that he instead became the subject of disciplinary action.

“It was a time when I was questioning or refusing to work on this matter.

“The chief was not happy that I was also indicating that they cannot do any of the investigation without informing me, so he took issue with that.”

He recounted being summoned to Johnson’s office on 10 February 2025, where he was formally notified of allegations that he had leaked sensitive information.

“I didn’t even know what the investigation was about,” Raphesu remarked.

The accusations centred on claims that he had alerted Cedric Nkabinde, former chief of staff to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, about an Idac investigation into him, including plans to subpoena his bank records.

He was also accused of revealing the identity of the investigating officer.

Raphesu rejected the allegations after having responded within the required seven-day period.

He testified he urged Johnson, who recently resigned as Idac’s investigating director, to investigate suspended investigator Brian Padayachee and Perumal, whom he alleged called Nkabinde.

Raphesu also offered to submit his cellphone for forensic analysis and undergo a polygraph test to prove his innocence.

‘Fabricated’ claims

Supplementary allegations were added in a second letter dated 26 February 2025, while no formal statement was obtained from Nkabinde despite his request.

“I knew he will not provide it because this thing was just concocted. It was just fabricated to look like it’s legit.

“I wanted him to bind himself legally that he is saying I did that so that he can face the consequences, but he refused to write the affidavit.”

Raphesu further raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, highlighting a close relationship between Perumal and the investigating officer linked to the case.

He claimed that both individuals originate from East London in the Eastern Cape.

“They are very close.”

He argued that Perumal’s involvement blurred lines in the investigation.

“It then means that Mr Perumal will be a referee and a player in this process.”

Formal grievance

Months later, with no apparent progress or clarity, Raphesu filed a formal complaint in October 2025.

“I decided to file a grievance to say I have been investigated from this day and still today, no one is saying fokol about this thing.”

He said it was only after lodging the complaint that developments followed, including efforts to obtain an affidavit from Nkabinde and the opening of a case against him.

Raphesu further alleged that Padayachee had been spreading rumours within Idac that he had compromised operational safety.

The investigator told the commission he believes the case against him was orchestrated.

He said he intends to pursue criminal charges against Perumal and Padayachee and appealed for the commission’s assistance to ensure the matter does not “land in the wrong hands”.