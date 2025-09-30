In case you missed it: Nathi Mthethwa has died | Mogotsi and Matlala’s alleged Ipid connections | Petrol up, diesel down

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 30 September 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, has died in Paris, reportedly of suicide.

Meanwhile, accused criminal kingpins Brown Mogotsi and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala allegedly attempted to use their Independent Police Investigative Directorate connections to open an assault case against members of the Gauteng counter-intelligence unit.

Furthermore, South African motorists will pay more for petrol but less for diesel at the pumps from Wednesday, 1 October 2025.

Weather tomorrow: 1 October 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned that damaging winds could threaten transport and settlements in the Northern and Western Cape, while extreme fire danger looms over parts of Northern, Western and Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘Secure window forced open’: Nathi Mthethwa found dead in France after ‘worrying message’

Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Gallo Images

South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, has died in Paris, reportedly of suicide.

This was confirmed by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

“The Government of the Republic of South Africa announces with deep sorrow and profound regret the untimely passing of His Excellency Ambassador Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, South Africa’s Ambassador to the French Republic,” a Dirco statement said.

According to a French publication Le Parisien, the former police minister was last seen on Monday afternoon.

It reported that his body was found on Tuesday and it was believed he jumped from the 22nd floor of a four-star hotel in the city.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Secure window forced open’: Nathi Mthethwa found dead in France after ‘worrying message’

Matlala, Mogotsi and their Ipid connection against Gauteng counter-intelligence unit

Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo testifies at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria, 29 September2025, after the evidence presented by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Analysis presented at the Madlanga commission by Police Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, suggests that accused criminal kingpins Brown Mogotsi and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala attempted to use their Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) connections to open an assault case against members of the Gauteng counter-intelligence unit.

This was after the Hawks raided Matlala’s home in Tshwane in December, amid allegations of tender fraud at Tembisa Hospital.

At the time, the raid was marred by allegations of harassment.Matlala attempted to open a case of assault against the officers.

CONTINUE READING: Matlala, Mogotsi and their Ipid connection against Gauteng counter-intelligence unit

Petrol goes up, diesel down from Wednesday — here’s how much you’ll pay

Picture: iStock

South African motorists will pay more for petrol but less for diesel at the pumps from Wednesday, 1 October 2025.

The small petrol price increase will be a dampener for cash-strapped motorists.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the price of 93-octane will increase by 1 cent per litre (c/l), while 95-octane petrol will cost 8 cents per litre more.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) decreases by 10 cents per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur goes down by 8 cents per litre.

CONTINUE READING: Petrol goes up, diesel down from Wednesday — here’s how much you’ll pay

Court makes call on David Mabuza’s pension millions

Former deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Mpumalanga High Court has ruled that Alexander Forbes may not pay out former deputy president David Mabuza’s pension to anyone just yet.

Judge Johannes Hendrickus Roelofse made the ruling on Tuesday, citing the need for further submissions from the represented parties.

Mabuza’s daughter, Tamara Silinda, recently approached the court seeking an urgent interdict to stop Alexander Forbes from releasing the R44 million payout.

CONTINUE READING: Court makes call on David Mabuza’s pension millions

Hey Neighbour festival cancels 2025 edition as ticket holders await refunds

Fans will have to wait another year for Hey Neighbour after organisers announced its cancellation. Picture: Supplied

While throngs of festival goers expected a full lineup announcement on Tuesday, music festival Hey Neighbour confirmed that the festival has been cancelled for 2025.

“Rushing the process with current constraints would compromise the very heart of what makes this event special,” said Hey Neighbour CEO, Glen Netshipise, in the statement.

“This difficult but necessary decision allows us the time to build a solid foundation for a spectacular celebration in 2026,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: Hey Neighbour festival cancels 2025 edition as ticket holders await refunds

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: ‘Cat’ Matlala caught again | Cele gave no PKTT orders | McKenzie warns over Kunene