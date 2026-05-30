In case you missed it: Cradock Four documents | Spaza shops gets millions | Parole monitoring criticism

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 31 May 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Department of Defence is facing renewed scrutiny over claims that it is withholding documents linked to the murder of the Cradock Four.

Meanwhile, the government has approved nearly R180 million in support for thousands of spaza shops despite widespread compliance challenges among applicants.

Furthermore, Correctional Services has defended its monitoring systems after criticism over the management of parole absconders.

Weather tomorrow: 31 May 2026

The SA weather service warned of isolated showers and rain has been forecast over parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, while much of the country can expect fine and cool conditions on Sunday, 31 May. Full weather forecast here.

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Defence accused of hiding Cradock Four secrets

Sicelo Mhlawuli, Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe and Sparrow Mkhonto, collectively known as the Cradock Four, were buried in Cradock on 20 July 1985. Picture: Gallo Images



The Department of Defence has been accused of withholding key documents linked to the 1985 murders of the Cradock Four.

Families and legal representatives believe the records could help uncover the full truth about the apartheid-era killings.

The application follows allegations that the Department of Defence failed to comply with a court order issued by Judge President Enoch Beshe during the reopened Cradock Four inquest, directing the department to disclose military and intelligence records related to the case.

The documents remain classified under apartheid-era legislation enacted by the former South African Defence Force (SADF), despite SA’s transition to democracy more than three decades ago.

CONTINUE READING: Department of defence accused of hiding Cradock Four murder secrets



Millions approved for spaza shops

Picture: Supplied



The government has approved R179.6 million in funding for more than 2 300 spaza shops through the Spaza Shop Support Fund.

The funding forms part of the R500 million spaza shop support fund launched last year by the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DITC) to strengthen South African-owned spaza shops operating in townships and rural communities.

However, many applications were unsuccessful because businesses failed to meet compliance and registration requirements. Authorities say the programme aims to strengthen township and rural economies while encouraging formalisation.

CONTINUE READING: Millions approved for spaza shop support fund but hundreds fail compliance checks



DCS defends parole monitoring

Image used for illustration. Picture: Polokwane Review



The Department of Correctional Services has rejected criticism over its handling of parolees and community corrections.

The department says it has systems in place to trace and monitor offenders and disputes claims that supervision measures are ineffective.

DCS said public interest in parole supervision and public safety was important, but warned that discussions on the issue should be based on “balance, context and factual accuracy”.

It said several cases referenced in the article had already been addressed publicly through media briefings, operational updates and criminal justice processes involving the South African Police Service (Saps).

The response follows concerns raised about parole absconders and oversight of offenders in the community.

CONTINUE READING: Tracing, tracking and compliance: DCS responds to parole criticism



Mkhwanazi named Newsmaker

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: South African Police Service



KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been named the National Press Club’s 2025 Newsmaker of the Year.

Mkhwanazi has dominated headlines since his July 2025 media briefing, in which he alleged that a sophisticated criminal syndicate has infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Following his media briefing, President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga commission, which has resulted in the arrest of several law enforcement officials. The commission resumes on Monday.

Accepting the award, Mkhwanazi dedicated the recognition to his colleagues, emphasising that true service is defined not by awards but by integrity, courage, and a commitment to protecting the people of South Africa.

CONTINUE READING: ‘This award must never be misunderstood,’ says 2025 Newsmaker of the Year Mkhwanazi



Wife jailed for murder plot

Picture: iStock

Ntabiseng Tlali, 42, and Lineo Ralitsa, 39, have each been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pretoria High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Tlali’s husband, David Malewa Tlali.

The court heard that the two women, both from Boipatong, worked together to arrange the killing. Prosecutors said Tlali turned to Ralitsa in June 2024 for assistance in finding people to carry out the murder.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Ralitsa subsequently contacted a former boyfriend, who helped recruit two men from Lesotho. The pair arrived at Ralitsa’s home on 11 August 2024 and remained there overnight before the murder was carried out.

Mahanjana said Tlali later informed Ralitsa by telephone that her husband had arrived at their home, prompting the next stage of the plan.

CONTINUE READING: Wife and friend sentenced for plotting her husband’s murder

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: 2nd blast hits Woolworths | IFP councillor shot dead | ANC ‘incompetence’ a smokescreen