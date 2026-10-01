In case you missed it: Sibiya told teen to save herself for him | Mudzinganyama gets Bail | Proteas avoid group of death

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 1 October 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the state presented disturbing details of the sexual grooming and rape accusations against suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya, during bail proceedings at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama, accused of threatening to kill women at a Sandton restaurant, has been granted R15 000 bail with strict conditions.

Furthermore, South Africa will be pleased with the fixtures announced for next year’s Cricket World Cup, with the Proteas avoiding some big teams in the opening round of the global showpiece on home soil.

Weather tomorrow: 2 October, 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of high fire danger conditions in parts of the Northern Cape, while wet conditions are expected in six provinces on Friday, 2 October. Full weather forecast here.

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Sibiya told teen to ‘save herself for him’ after sending explicit pictures, court hears

Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya appears at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 29 September 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The state presented disturbing details of the sexual grooming and rape accusations against suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya, during bail proceedings at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

The allegations were outlined by investigating officer Sergeant Nokukhanya Ndlovu, who took the witness stand on Thursday, 1 October 2026, to oppose Sibiya’s release on bail.

The lieutenant-general faces three counts of sexual grooming, one count of human trafficking and one count of rape involving a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman.

CONTINUE READING: Sibiya told teen to ‘save herself for him’ after sending explicit pictures, court hears

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 2 December 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka found on Thursday that former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi committed improper conduct by appointing an official who did not qualify for a senior metro police post.

The finding formed part of a series of investigation reports released on Thursday afternoon.

It centred on the appointment of Ndumiso Gcwabe as deputy chief of Metro Police: Security and Loss Control.

CONTINUE READING: Imogen Mashazi: Public protector explains why unqualified candidates keep landing senior municipal jobs

Lawrence Mudzinganyama granted bail after threatening to kill women

Zimbabwean businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama. Picture: Screengrab of video.

Zimbabwean businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama, accused of threatening to kill women at a Sandton restaurant, has been granted R15 000 bail with strict conditions.

The 40-year-old Mudzinganyama appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 1 October 2026, following his arrest in connection with an incident at a restaurant in Johannesburg.

He faces 10 charges, including fraud, intimidation, crimen injuria and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

CONTINUE READING: Lawrence Mudzinganyama granted bail after threatening to kill women

DA axe ‘bogus doctor’ Elyas after internal probe exposes false qualification

Abdulkader Elyas posing with John Steenhuisen. Photo: Facebook/ abdulkaderagenth

The DA has terminated the membership of AbdulKader Elyas, once a rising figure in Cape Town politics, after he admitted to falsifying his qualifications.

The party’s Federal Executive made the decision after years of controversy over Elyas’s credentials and a fresh internal investigation.

News24 reported that the DA’s Federal Legal Commission recommended Elyas’s expulsion, which was adopted by a vote of 16-8, despite support from some senior party figures.

CONTINUE READING: DA axe ‘bogus doctor’ Elyas after internal probe exposes false qualification

Proteas avoid group of death at 2027 Cricket World Cup on home soil

Members of the Proteas cricket team. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

South Africa will be pleased with the fixtures announced for next year’s Cricket World Cup, with the Proteas avoiding some big teams in the opening round of the global showpiece on home soil.

Drawn in Group B on Thursday, the SA team will turn out against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and a qualifier side.

A tough Group A consists of top-ranked India, defending champions Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and another qualifier.

CONTINUE READING: Proteas avoid group of death at 2027 Cricket World Cup on home soil

Yesterday’s News recap

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