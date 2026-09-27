In case you missed it: 11th woman’s body found | ANC backs Mbalula | SIU recovers R42m from Tembisa Hospital bribes

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 27 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has made more progress in securing assets of suspects believed to be involved in the multi-million-rand looting of Tembisa Hospital.

Meanwhile, the body of a woman was found along the railway line in Springs, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday, making it the 11th woman’s body to be found in the East Rand since July.

Furthermore, the ANC has publicly defended its secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in a potential legal battle being pursued by AfriForum.

Weather tomorrow: 28 September 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast that “severe” thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds will hit the Highveld areas of Mpumalanga, the south-western parts of Limpopo and Gauteng on Monday.

It also warned that “hail and excessive lightning” could be expected in the areas the storms hit. Read full weather forecast here.

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SIU secures R42m in assets from bribes paid to Tembisa Hospital officials

A view of the Tembisa Hospital entrance. Picture: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

The SIU has made more progress in securing assets of suspects believed to be involved in the multi-million-rand looting of Tembisa Hospital.

On Sunday, the SIU announced it had secured around R42.4 million in cash, properties, pensions and investments linked to bribes allegedly paid by businessman Stefan Joel Govindraju to officials at the hospital. The bribes are thought to total R100 million.

The anti-corruption body added that the alleged bribes paid by Govindraju are suspected to have secured procurement deals worth around R600 million.

CONTINUE READING: SIU secures R42m in assets from bribes paid to Tembisa Hospital officials

Another woman killed in Ekurhuleni: 11th body found strangled in Springs

The discovery of the 11th body comes a few hours after police arrested a suspect in connection with the 10th body. Picture: Flickr

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) have found the body of a woman along the railway line in Springs, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday, 27 September 2026.

This is the 11th woman’s body to be found in Ekurhuleni since July, while one body was also found in Soweto in September.

The discovery of the 11th body comes a few hours after police arrested a suspect in connection with the 10th body found on Saturday, 26 September 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Another woman killed in Ekurhuleni: 11th body found strangled in Springs

ANC backs Mbalula in legal dispute, attacks AfriForum for ‘political theatre’

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo

The ANC has publicly defended its secretary-general (SG) Fikile Mbalula in a potential legal battle being pursued by AfriForum.

Mbalula could face crimen injuria charges in connection with comments made about the then-principal of Bergview College Jaco Pieterse and the young girl who would become known as Cwecwe.

The ANC asserted that that Mbalula made no specific reference to Pieterse, with AfriForum countering that the statements made left no ambiguity about who was being spoken about.

CONTINUE READING: ANC backs Mbalula in legal dispute, attacks AfriForum for ‘political theatre’

Two mass shootings leave dozens dead and several injured

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen



A mass shooting near Carletonville left 17 people dead after suspects opened fire at a tavern in Wedela on Saturday night. Then, in another mass shooting at an entertainment venue in Lwandle, near Stand, at least 10 people were killed and 11 others injured at around 2am on Sunday morning.

Five victims were declared dead at the scene, while a further five died after being taken to hospital.

Eleven others victims were taken for medical treatment and Lwandle police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder.

CONTINUE READING: Western Cape mass shooting leaves at least 10 dead and several injured

Springbok player ratings from 42-38 defeat to Wallabies in Perth

The Springboks suffered a rare defeat on Sunday, going down to the Wallabies. Picture: Antony Dickson/Gallo Images

The Springboks lost 42-38 to the Wallabies in Perth on Sunday, after coach Rassie Erasmus made 13 changes to the starting XV from the side that played against the All Blacks in Baltimore two weekends ago.

In a bizarre match, the Wallabies led 24-17 at the halftime break and then raced into a 42-17 lead, with 10 minutes remaining. Three converted tries in the dying minutes by the Boks got them to 38, before they ran out of time.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10, on Sunday.

CONTINUE READING: Springbok player ratings from 42-38 defeat to Wallabies in Perth

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: 10th woman’s body found | McKenzie’s promises to voters | Moya vs Brink