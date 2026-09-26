In case you missed it: 10th woman’s body found | McKenzie’s promises to voters | Moya vs Brink

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 26 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the grim discovery of a woman’s body in Thembisa South has deepened concerns over a string of deaths in Ekurhuleni, with police now investigating after a 10th body was found in the area since July this year.

Meanwhile, with South Africans set to vote on 4 November in the local government elections, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is promising to help residents’ pockets with a three-month break from municipal rates payments.

Furthermore, ActionSA’s mayoral candidates were at the Johannesburg City Hall on Saturday, while the DA Tshwane caucus brought its campaign roadshow to Atteridgeville.

Weather tomorrow: 27 September 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms on Sunday in most of KwaZulu-Natal and the Highveld region of Mpumalanga. It said the storm will bring heavy downpours, strong winds, hail and excessive lightning. Read the full forecast here.

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10th woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni: Here’s what the police revealed

Picture: iStock

The grim discovery of a woman’s body in Thembisa South has deepened concerns over a string of deaths in Ekurhuleni, with police now investigating after a 10th body was found in the area since July this year.

The body was discovered in the Vusimuzi section of Thembisa on Saturday morning, 26 September 2026.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said more information will be made public after preliminary investigations.

CONTINUE READING: 10th woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni: Here’s what the police revealed

Gayton McKenzie promises residents 3-month break from paying municipal rates

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

With South Africans set to vote on 4 November in the local government elections, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is promising to help residents’ pockets with a three-month break from municipal rates payments.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie said residents would be given the temporary payment holiday as the party steps up its campaign ahead of the elections.

He was speaking at the party’s manifesto launch at the Dr Rantlai Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State.

CONTINUE READING: Gayton McKenzie promises residents 3-month break from paying municipal rates

Moya vs Brink: Mayoral hopefuls make their case to lead Tshwane

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya (left) and DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda and Neil McCartney

With 39 days to go until the 2026 local government elections, the fight for the capital city has taken centre stage.

Tshwane incumbents ActionSA and its predecessor, the DA, both held rallies to fire up their supporters on Saturday.

ActionSA’s mayoral candidates for the all the metropolitan municipalities were at the Johannesburg City Hall on Saturday, while the DA Tshwane caucus brought its campaign roadshow to Atteridgeville.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya and DA candidate Cilliers Brink both promised safety, security and economic growth, while stating they would be tough on corruption.

CONTINUE READING: Moya vs Brink: Mayoral hopefuls make their case to lead Tshwane

Pitso’s Bafana reign gets off to winning start

Ime Okon celebrates after opening the scoring for Bafana Bafana against Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Samukele Kabini and Ime Okon were unlikely goalscoring heroes as Bafana Bafana got Pitso Mosimane’s latest spell as Bafana head coach off to a winning start at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Bafana beat Guinea 2-1 in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier, with Kabini coming off the bench to net a 77th minute winner. Kabini struck just after Seydouba Cisse had levelled the scores for Syli National. It was his first goal for Bafana, and a vital goal already in the context of qualification.

Okon also scored his first goal for Bafana with a low first half shot, as Mosimane’s side finally capitalised on a dominant opening half hour.

CONTINUE READING: Pitso’s Bafana reign gets off to winning start

Parliament’s ad hoc committee called ‘irrelevant’

MPs during the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 23 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Zwelinzima Vavi, the general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said that his federation never took Parliament’s ad hoc committee seriously, arguing that certain MPs who were tasked with hearing evidence were compromised.

Vavi’s criticism of the ad hoc committee comes after ANC MP Khusela Diko defended the manner in which National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola was suspended.

Diko was also accused by the Activists and Citizens Forum of allowing Masemola to be charged in an effort to protect suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Some of those members are compromised’: Parliament’s ad hoc committee called ‘irrelevant’

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Court: MK’s 2024 case ‘flawed’ | SA envoy slams white cross protest | 3 Bafana stars to watch vs Guinea