In case you missed it: SA, Dirco caught off guard? | Carrim duped in business deal | Motsepe to benefit from Middle East conflict

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 9 March 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes criticism has mounted against the South African government and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) over their handling of the evacuation of South Africans stranded amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, businessman Suliman Carrim has painted himself as a victim of Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Brown Mogotsi after investing R10 million in Medicare24 Tshwane District.

Furthermore, the longer the Middle East conflict lasts, the more pressure South African households are likely to feel on their finances.

Weather tomorrow: 10 March, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heatwave conditions in parts of the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape, persisting until Friday, 13 March. Full weather forecast here.

Middle East war: Were SA and Dirco caught napping?

The aerial handout picture released by the Iranian Press Centre, shows digging graves for children killed in a reported strike on a primary school in Iran’s Hormozgan province in Minab on March 3, 2026. Picture: Iranian Press Centre / AFP

As conflict engulfs the Gulf region and airspace closures strand thousands of South Africans, questions mount over whether the government has done enough to bring its citizens home and who should foot the bill.

When attacks on Iran and retaliatory strikes threw the Middle East into turmoil, thousands of South Africans found themselves stranded in Gulf states with no clear path home.

Two suspects killed in shootout with police in Inanda, KZN

Picture: iStock

Two suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the gun battles occurred in Inanda on Monday.

One of the suspects is believed to have been wanted for 10 murder cases, including a recent incident this past weekend.

Carrim says Matlala and Mogotsi ‘played’ him in business deal gone wrong

Businessman Suliman Carrim at Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 6 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Businessman Suliman Carrim has painted himself as a victim of Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Brown Mogotsi after investing R10 million in Medicare24 Tshwane District.

Carrim testified at the Madlanga commission on Monday about his relationship with Matlala, Mogotsi and suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

He confirmed a business relationship with Matlala connected to the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) contract to provide medical services.

‘Let’s close this chapter’: Matric Class of 2025 urged to collect NSC certificates

Picture: Supplied/File

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has urged the class of 2025 to collect their National Senior Certificate (NSC) from their respective schools.

The department reminded recent matriculants on Monday that the certificates are ready for collection and that the document is a critical requirement for employment opportunities, tertiary studies, and bursary applications.

“All candidates who wrote the November 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations can collect their certificates from their respective schools from Tuesday, 10 March 2026,” the department said.

Motsepe and other mining giants to benefit from the Middle East conflict

African Rainbow Minerals founder Patrice Motsepe. Picture: Visionhaus/Getty Images

The longer the Middle East conflict lasts, the more pressure South African households are likely to feel on their finances. However, there is a silver lining: prolonged tension tends to push up the value of gold and other precious metals.

Gold and platinum group metals (PGMs), such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium, form a meaningful part of the country’s export basket.

If the Middle East conflict pushes gold and PGM prices higher, many South African mining tycoons, such as African Rainbow Minerals founder Patrice Motsepe, could stand to benefit, as higher mineral prices potentially boost the country’s mining sector and support economic growth.

