In case you missed it: Rain wreaks havoc in Gauteng | SA-US relations takes another sour turn | Rassie frustrated by refereeing

News today includes Gauteng being devastated by heavy rains that led to flooded roads, fallen trees and power outages.

Meanwhile, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has accused United States’ leaders of pursuing a “white supremacy” agenda.

Then, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus did not criticise the referee but said he was frustrated after another contentious call.

Weather tomorrow: 17 November 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned that heavy rain will continue in parts of South Africa on Monday, with Limpopo and Mpumalanga set to be the hardest hit.

Showers and thundershowers are also possible for Gauteng, after it was battered on Sunday. Get your full weather forecast here.

Rain wreaks havoc in Gauteng [VIDEO]

A flooded street in Boksburg after the rain. Picture: X/ SCP Security

Authorities were inundated with reports of flooded roads, fallen trees, power outages and damaged infrastructure across Gauteng on Sunday after devastating rain pelted the province.

The Gauteng Provincial Joint Operations Committee (JOC) said it had received reports from several areas hit hard by the bad weather.

“Conditions remain dangerous, with water accumulation and debris posing serious risks on many roads.

“Residents are strongly urged to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary and to remain indoors where possible.”

CONTINUE READING: Floods, fallen trees and power lines down: Rain wreaks havoc in Gauteng [VIDEO]

‘White supremacy’: SA-US relations takes another sour turn

US President Donald Trump meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on 21 May 2025 amid tensions over Washington’s resettlement of white Afrikaners that the US president claims are the victims of “genocide”. Photo: AFP

Political relations between South Africa and the US have been strained further after International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola accused America’s leaders of pursuing a “white supremacy” agenda.

In May, US President Donald Trump attempted to ambush a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House with “evidence” of alleged “white genocide”, and after speaking badly about the country on the international stage for months, he boycotted the G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held in South Africa this week.

While Lamola has called for a resetting of bilateral trade relations between the two countries, he told CNN‘s Donie O’Sullivan that he believed Trump was pursuing a white supremacy agenda.

CONTINUE READING: SA-US relations takes another sour turn

Rassie frustrated by refereeing calls: ‘We don’t know how to coach guys differently’

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was again forced to not criticise the ref after his team were dealt another harsh call in their win over Italy in Turin on Saturday. Picture: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was clearly frustrated, but side stepped the poor refereeing that led to a second permanent red card for a player in two weeks, during his team’s 32-14 win over Italy in Turin on Saturday.

Franco Mostert sent off in the 11th minute of the match.

After the game, Erasmus was asked to comment on the recent trend of reds going against his team, and it seemed like he wanted to say more, but instead focused on the lack of consistency from the refereeing department on other high hits during the match.

CONTINUE READING: Rassie frustrated by refereeing calls

Palestinian refugee plane one of ‘dozens’ requested, as ANC threatens to ‘rise’

The group of Palestinians that arrived in South Africa in November 2025. Picture: Embassy of the State of Palestine in South Africa

South African aviation operators have reportedly been inundated for several months with dozens of requests for chartered planes carrying Palestinians to fly into the country.

More than 150 Palestinians arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday on a chartered flight from Kenya. They were detained for several hours because they did not have the required immigration documentation and approvals needed, but were later released into the care of the NGO Gift of the Givers.

The arrival sparked fierce debate, but reports claim another similar plane had already quietly arrived in the country last month. This flight was also arranged through the same controversial intermediaries, Al-Majd Europe, as the one that arrived last week.

It further revealed that operators have been receiving requests for such flights since August.

CONTINUE READING: Palestinian refugee plane one of ‘dozens’ requested

Proteas did not stop believing, says Bavuma, after historic win

Temba Bavuma was the only player to score a half-century during the first Test between SA and India in Kolkata. Picture: Prakash Singh/Getty Images

The Proteas succeeded by focusing on one ball at a time and maintaining their self belief, according to captain Temba Bavuma, after they held on to secure a historic 30-run victory over India in the first Test in Kolkata on Sunday.

In a low-scoring match, the SA team earned the nation’s first Test victory on Indian soil in more than 15 years

“It was a case of just playing what was in front of us, keeping our nerve, and most importantly keeping the belief that the result could still go our way,” said Bavuma, who remained unbeaten as national Test captain after 11 matches at the helm.

CONTINUE READING: Proteas did not stop believing, says Bavuma

