In case you missed it: R2 million to have dinner with Shivambu? | Drugs found hidden in rice during roadblock | Springbok player ratings

News today includes the debate caused by the price of seats for a fundraising gala dinner for Floyd Shivambu’s Afrika Mayibuye Movement.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested after he was stopped at a roadblock and found with drugs worth an estimated value of nearly R2 million.

Then, the Springboks beat Italy 32-14 in a thrilling, action-packed Test match in Turin on Saturday.

Weather tomorrow: 16 November 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of disruptive rain over many parts of South Africa on Sunday.

It cautioned that the rain could lead to flooding and dangerous conditions. Get your full weather forecast here.

Would you pay R2 million to have dinner with Floyd Shivambu?

Afrika Mayibuye Movement leader Floyd Shivambu. Picture: X / @FloydShivambu

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement has sparked fierce debate with a fundraising gala dinner that offers supporters a spot at the dinner table with leader Floyd Shivambu for a cool R2 million.

The seat will not only get you the company of Shivambu but also a three-course meal and live entertainment.

Other packages range from R10 000 to R1.5 million for the company of the party’s deputy president, Robert Nwedo.

Drugs worth R2m found in rice and hidden compartments during roadblock

Drugs worth nearly R2 million were found hidden in rice and compartments during a roadblock in Groblershoop, Northern Cape, on Friday night. Picture: Supplied/Saps

A man suspected of being a drug dealer was arrested on Friday night after he was stopped at a roadblock and found with drugs worth an estimated value of nearly R2 million.

Police in Groblershoop, Northern Cape, stopped the suspect’s vehicle for a routine inspection and found the drugs in a bucket filled with rice. They then found more hidden in hidden compartments inside the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old suspect was arrested along the N4 near Kaapmuiden, Mpumalanga, for possession of drugs. He had two books with crystal meth hidden inside them.

Msimanga responds to criticism of foreign property ownership

Picture: iStock

DA Gauteng Provincial Leader Solly Msimanga has defended his party’s running of the Western Cape amid a housing crisis in Cape Town and claims of locals being excluded from owning propery in certain areas.

Addressing the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Friday during a motion of no confidence debate on Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Msimanga responded to comparisons between Gauteng and the Western Cape.

He said the DA-run Western Cape was able to attract greater foreign property investment because of “a proper infrastructure investment plan” and “better security”.

Springbok player ratings from 32-14 win against Italy

South African and Italian players greet each other after their match in Turin. Picture: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

The Springboks beat Italy 32-14 in a thrilling, action-packed Test match in Turin on Saturday.

The Boks had to work hard for the win.

Here is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10.

Standard & Poor upgrades SA’s credit rating for first time in two decades

Picture: iStock

Standard & Poor’s has upgraded South Africa’s credit rating for the first time in two decades, thanks to its improving growth and fiscal trajectory.

The ratings agency raised its foreign currency long-term sovereign credit rating on South Africa to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-‘ and its local currency long-term sovereign credit rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’. The outlook is positive.

Prof. Raymond Parsons, economist at the NWU Business School, says the decision to upgrade South Africa’s investment rating for the first time in nearly two decades is welcome news for the economy.

